65-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 8-Year-Old Girl: Police

Police said the alleged offender is an ex-army man (Representational)

A 65-year old man was detained by police on Sunday on the charge of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in the Fulbari area of Siliguri city three months ago, an officer said.

The officer said the 65-year-old, a former army man, was taken into custody on the charge of sexually assaulting the girl, living in a nearby colony, when she came to play at a park adjacent to a housing society three months back.

The matter came to light on Sunday as the girl's family members came to know about the alleged incident from her and a crowd gathered before the home of the ex-army man living in the upscale housing society next to state secretariat Uttarkanya soon thereafter.

A police force rushed to the spot and took the accused to the New Jalpaiguri Police station.

Police started a case under POCSO on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's family and her testimony and the accused was being interrogated.

The officer said as the alleged offender is an ex-army man, the police was in touch with army authorities in connection with legal proceedings.

The accused told the interrogators and media persons that he was "innocent and being framed".