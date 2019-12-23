6-Month-Old Boy Kidnapped In Maharashtra, Neighbours Charged

Neighbours charged for kidnapping 6-month-old boy in Maharashtra

A six-month-old boy has been allegedly kidnapped by his neighbours in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the accused, identified as Farida and her son Taufique, took the child out for sometime but did not return, he said.

Efforts were underway to trace the child, he said.

The boy used to live with his parents, both speech and hearing impaired, and a three-year-old sibling in Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi town.

When the parents could not find their child and the neighbours till late night, they approached the police and lodged a case against the duo under Indian Penal Code Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 34 (common intention), he said.

As per the police complaint, the two accused used to often take the child out with them.

On Saturday also, they took the child out and brought him back and later allegedly took signatures of the baby's mother on a blank paper, the official said.

They again took the child with them on Sunday but did not return, he said.

Efforts were on to trace the child and nab the accused, he added.