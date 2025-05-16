Advertisement

Pak Minister Cites Fake News To Praise Air Force, Gets Fact-Checked By Local Media

Speaking in Parliament, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar cited an article in the UK-based newspaper that read: "Pakistan Air Force: The undisputed king of the skies".

Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
Pakistan's Deputy PM Ishaq Dar falsely claimed a UK newspaper praised the air force. Pakistan's Dawn, however, did a fact-check and said the claim was false, citing "multiple discrepancies" in the news article.
New Delhi:

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday used a fake picture of an article in the UK-based The Daily Telegraph to praise the country's air force, only to be fact-checked by the local media.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Dar, who is also the Foreign Minister, said that an article in the UK-based newspaper read: "Pakistan Air Force: The undisputed king of the skies".

A screenshot of the image - a front-page story from May 10 - said "experts" described the Pakistani Air Force (PAF) as "feared, respected, and remarkably efficient".

Pakistan's newspaper, Dawn, however, did a fact-check and said the claim was false, citing "multiple discrepancies, including spelling mistakes, mistyped and jumped sentences and language inconsistencies" in the viral image.

"The image of the British newspaper is fake and no such article has been published by the outlet," it said.

India's Press Information Bureau (PIB) also called out the image and said the photograph had been altered or edited with AI (Artificial Intelligence).

The Daily Telegraph "has never carried any such article", the government stressed.

It also said the fake claim was "further amplified" by Mr Dar.

"By endorsing a completely fabricated image and headline, #Pakistan intentionally lent official weight to a piece of digital deception," the PIB said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have soared after "Operation Sindoor", which was launched by the Indian armed forces on May 7 in response to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month.

After finding cross-border links to the April 22 attack, which left 26 people dead, India launched " Operation Sindoor" and destroyed multiple camps of terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen.

In response, the Pakistani Army launched drones and missiles at western parts of India, which were successfully intercepted. India then hit selected military targets deep inside Pakistani territory.

The two countries reached a ceasefire agreement on May 10 to halt military actions with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

India-Pakistan Tensions, Operation Sindoor, Ishaq Dar
