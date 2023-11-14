5-Year-Old Boy Sexually Harassed In UP: Cops

The accused has been taken into custody, said police (Representational)

A five-year-old boy was allegedly sexually harassed by a man in a village in Nagra area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Vishal Kumar Kanaujia (20) lured the child by giving him biscuits and took him to a secluded place and harassed him, Deputy SP Mohammad Fahim Qureishi said.

On complaint of the child's father an FIR has been registered in this regard against the accused under IPC section 377 and the POCSO Act, he said.

Kanaujia has been taken into custody and a detailed probe is on in the matter, the DSP said.

