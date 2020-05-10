5 Labourers Dead, 11 Injured After Truck Overturns In Madhya Pradesh

"The labourers were going in the mango laden truck from Telangana's Hyderabad to Agra in Uttar Pradesh," District Collector of Narsinghpur said

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh):

Five labourers died and 11 got injured after the truck they were travelling in overturned in Patha village in Narsinghpur on an intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

"A total of 18 people were in the truck laden with mangoes. When the truck overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur, five labourers died and 11 got injured" said Deepak Saxena, District Collector of Narsinghpur.

"The labourers were going in the mango laden truck from Telangana's Hyderabad to Agra in Uttar Pradesh," he further said.

More details awaited.

