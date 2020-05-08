15 Migrant Workers Run Over By Train In Maharashtra

Maharashtra: The migrants who had been walking along the tracks slept on the tracks, the official said. They were run over by the passing train at 5.15 am today

Maharashtra: A official said the migrant workers who had been walking home slept on the tracks

Mumbai:

Fifteen migrant workers were run over by a cargo train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district this morning, the railways has confirmed. The workers were returning to Madhya Pradesh, news agency PTI reported quoting an official.

The migrants who had been walking along the tracks slept on the tracks, the official said. They were run over by the passing train at 5.15 am today.

Though several states have been running "Shramik" special trains for migrants who need to return home for emergency reasons, many have started walking back on their own.

