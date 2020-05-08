'Extremely Anguished': PM On Death Of Migrants Hit By Train In Maharashtra

PM Modi tweeted this morning on Aurangabad train accident. (File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that he was "extremely anguished" at the death of 16 migrant workers, who were run over early this morning by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

"Extremely anguishd by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The migrants were sleeping on the tracks when the train hit them around 5.15 am. The driver spotted them and tried to stop but could not, the Railways Ministry said in a statement.

The migrants had been walking along the tracks and apparently fell asleep slept on the tracks near Karmad, around 360 km from Mumbai.

"During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section. Injured have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital. Inquiry has been ordered," the Railway Ministry tweeted.

Several migrant labourers, stranded far from their native states because of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown and the abrupt ban on public transport, have been walking home.

Last week, the government ordered "Shramik" special trains for migrants who need to return home for emergency reasons.