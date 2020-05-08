15 Migrants Run Over By Train In Maharashtra's Aurangabad: Updates

Aurangabad Train: The migrants were walking from Jalna to Bhusaval, 157 km apart.

Amid distressing stories coming from all over about plight of migrants stranded due coronavirus lockdown, 15 migrants were killed this morning after a cargo train ran over them in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. They were sleeping on rail tracks when the accident happened, officials said, adding that driver tried to stop the train.

They were a part of 20 migrants who were walking from Jalna to Bhusaval, 157 km apart.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "extremely anguished" at the death of migrant workers. "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided," the Prime Minister tweeted.

May 08, 2020 10:24 (IST) "Tragic News": Shivraj Singh Chouhan On Death Of Labourers From Madhya Pradesh

"Got the tragic news of death of labourers in a train accident. May god bless the souls and give strength to family members to bear the pain. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

May 08, 2020 10:20 (IST) "It is most heart wrenching to know several migrant workers were crushed to death by a train in #Aurangabad. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength in this terrible time. (sic)," tweeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.



May 08, 2020 10:19 (IST) "Extemely Tragic And Unfortunate": Rajnath Singh On Aurangabad Accident

The Rail accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district is extremely tragic and unfortunate. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident.I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 8, 2020

May 08, 2020 10:17 (IST) "We Should Be Ashamed": Rahul Gandhi On Death Of Migrants

"I am stunned with the news of migrants being crushed by goods trains. We should be ashamed of the treatment being meted out to our nation builders. I express condolences towards the families of those who have died. Wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.



May 08, 2020 10:12 (IST) Last week, the government ordered "Shramik" special trains for migrants who need to return home for emergency reasons.

