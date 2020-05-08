15 Migrants Run Over By Train In Maharashtra's Aurangabad: Updates

Amid distressing stories coming from all over about plight of migrants stranded due coronavirus lockdown, 15 migrants were killed this morning after a cargo train ran over them in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. They were sleeping on rail tracks when the accident happened, officials said, adding that driver tried to stop the train.
They were a part of 20 migrants who were walking from Jalna to Bhusaval, 157 km apart.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "extremely anguished" at the death of migrant workers. "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided," the Prime Minister tweeted.
Here are the updates on train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad
"Got the tragic news of death of labourers in a train accident. May god bless the souls and give strength to family members to bear the pain. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.
The Rail accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district is extremely tragic and unfortunate. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident.I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.- Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 8, 2020