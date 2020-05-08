15 Migrants Run Over By Train In Maharashtra's Aurangabad: Updates

Aurangabad Train: The migrants were walking from Jalna to Bhusaval, 157 km apart.

Amid distressing stories coming from all over about plight of migrants stranded due coronavirus lockdown, 15 migrants were killed this morning after a cargo train ran over them in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. They were sleeping on rail tracks when the accident happened, officials said, adding that driver tried to stop the train.

They were a part of 20 migrants who were walking from Jalna to Bhusaval, 157 km apart.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "extremely anguished" at the death of migrant workers. "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"Tragic News": Shivraj Singh Chouhan On Death Of Labourers From Madhya Pradesh
"Got the tragic news of death of labourers in a train accident. May god bless the souls and give strength to family members to bear the pain. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted in Hindi. 
"It is most heart wrenching to know several migrant workers were crushed to death by a train in #Aurangabad. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength in this terrible time. (sic)," tweeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. 

"Extemely Tragic And Unfortunate": Rajnath Singh On Aurangabad Accident
"We Should Be Ashamed": Rahul Gandhi On Death Of Migrants
"I am stunned with the news of migrants being crushed by goods trains. We should be ashamed of the treatment being meted out to our nation builders. I express condolences towards the families of those who have died. Wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.  

Last week, the government ordered "Shramik" special trains for migrants who need to return home for emergency reasons.

Aurangabad Train Accident: Driver Tried To Stop The Train, Says Railways
The migrants were sleeping on the tracks when the train hit them around 5.15 am. The driver spotted them and tried to stop but could not, the Railways Ministry said in a statement.

