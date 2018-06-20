3 People Shot Dead While Sleeping Outside Their Homes In UP's Mathura

The three -- retired army personnel Bhanvar Singh, 55, former village head Satya Prakaskh, 72, and Sundar Singh, 45 -- were killed at Bharau village on Monday night.
Protesting the killings, the villagers refused to allow the bodies to be taken for post-mortem.
CommentsSenior police officers reached the village and pacified the villagers, after which the bodies were sent for autopsy.
"Five teams of police have been formed to investigate the case," Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said.