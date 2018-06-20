3 People Shot Dead While Sleeping Outside Their Homes In UP's Mathura

The three -- retired army personnel Bhanvar Singh, 55, former village head Satya Prakaskh, 72, and Sundar Singh, 45 -- were killed at Bharau village on Monday night.

Updated: June 20, 2018 09:25 IST
In seperate incidents, 3 people sleeping outside their house in Mathura were shot dead on Monday night

Mathura:  A retired Army personnel and two others were shot dead when they were sleeping outside their homes at a village in the Raya police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Tuesday.

The three -- retired army personnel Bhanvar Singh, 55, former village head Satya Prakaskh, 72, and Sundar Singh, 45 -- were killed at Bharau village on Monday night.

Protesting the killings, the villagers refused to allow the bodies to be taken for post-mortem.

Senior police officers reached the village and pacified the villagers, after which the bodies were sent for autopsy.

"Five teams of police have been formed to investigate the case," Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said.
 

