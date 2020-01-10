3 Cops Suspended In UP After Video Of Them Thrashing Man Goes Viral

The man, Sumit Goswami, was picked up by police on Wednesday from Mahen village following a complaint he stole a mobile phone.

Deoria:

Three policemen have been suspended and an FIR registered against them after they were seen in a video brutally beating a man allegedly involved in a mobile theft case in Deoria, a senior police official said on Thursday.

The man, Sumit Goswami, was picked up by police on Wednesday from Mahen village following a complaint he stole a mobile phone.

Three constables took him to a police station and beat him brutally. An unidentified man made a video of the policemen thrashing Goswami and it has gone viral on the social media.

Taking note of the video, Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra ordered a probe into the incident by the circle officer. Based on his report, three constables - Chandramauleshwar Singh, Lal Bihari and Jitendra Yadav - were suspended, the SP said.

"Beating anyone is not acceptable. An FIR is also being registered against the constables," he said.

