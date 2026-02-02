Momo For Rs 85 Lakh? UP Boy Gives Away Family Jewellery To Street Vendor

A Class 7 boy's love for momo took an unexpected and shocking turn in Uttar Pradesh, where a simple craving for his favourite snack ended with his family losing jewellery worth nearly Rs 85 lakh.

What seemed like an innocent food habit soon spiralled into a case of manipulation. Three men running a local momo stall allegedly lured the child by offering "free momo" and gradually convinced him to bring jewellery from home in exchange.

The case is from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria city. According to the complaint, Vimlesh Mishra, a temple priest in Varanasi, said that his son is very fond of momo. He claimed that three men who run a momo stall used this habit to trick the boy.

Vimlesh alleged that the stall owners told his son that if he brought jewellery from his home, they would give him free momo. Slowly, the boy took jewellery from his own house and handed it all over to the three men.

The truth came out when Vimlesh's sister visited their home and asked for her jewellery. As soon as the family opened the cupboard, they were shocked to find that everything was missing. When they questioned the boy, he told them he had given the jewellery to the momo sellers so he could eat momo for free.

Vimlesh later filed a written complaint at the police station, naming all three accused. He stated that the jewellery is currently valued at Rs 85 lakh. Following the complaint, the police initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from Vinod Kumar Dwivedi)