2 Men Found Dead With Gunshot Injuries In UP's Bareilly: Police

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, the police said.

Two men were found dead with gunshot wounds in Baheri area, police said on Sunday.

Prima facie, they said it seems that one person shot the other one dead and then took his own life.

Senior police official Rohit Singh Sajwan said Rajesh Kumar Singh (35) and Rohitash Kumar (50) had come to Baheri in the district on Saturday to sell woods.

When the duo did not reach their home late in the night, family members started searching for them on Sunday morning.

Mr Sajwan said the body of Rajesh was found near a temple in Khagainagar village, while Rohitash was found dead in a nearby paddy field.

Rajesh's body bore a bullet wound, while Rohitash had a bullet injury on his forehead, Mr Sajwan said, adding that prima facie it seems one person died by suicide after killing the other one.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem. He added that all the angles in the case are being thoroughly probed.