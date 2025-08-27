Video: 7,500 Books Used To Make Ganesh Idol In Chennai

Devotees across Tamil Nadu thronged Ganesh temples with devotion and joy on the first day of the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The ten-day festival, starting today, will conclude on Anantha Chaturdashi.

In Tiruchirappalli, the famous Ucchi Pillayar Temple, dedicated to Lord Ganesh and perched atop the Rock Fort at a height of approximately 273 feet, witnessed large crowds of devotees scaling the hill to seek blessings.

The temple, a major landmark of the city, drew visitors eager to pay homage to the elephant-headed deity.

Similarly, in Coimbatore, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Sri Arulmigu Mundhi Vinayagar Temple, participating in special prayers and rituals arranged for the festival. The celebrations reflected the deep-rooted devotion of the people and the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi in the state.

In Chennai's Manali area, a unique Ganesh idol made entirely of 7,500 books drew attention.

"Our group, Indu Munani, has been active for 32 years. This year, we created a Ganesh idol using 5,000 books, including 2,000 in Tamil and 500 on the concept of 1108. We plan to distribute these books to people in the surrounding community," said Vivian from Newtown to ANI.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | A Ganesh Idol in the Mannali area is made using 7500 books, including 5000 Bhagavad Gita, 1500 Vel Virutham and 1008 Murugan Kavasam books#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/xxRSQAveAi — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

From grand processions to traditional rituals, the celebrations in the country began in full swing, marking the start of this joyful festival across India.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. In a post on X, PM Modi prayed for the well-being and prosperity of all on the auspicious occasion.

आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। श्रद्धा और भक्ति से भरा यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के लिए शुभकारी हो। भगवान गजानन से प्रार्थना है कि वे अपने सभी भक्तों को सुख, शांति और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य का आशीर्वाद दें। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2025

"Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all of you. May this sacred occasion filled with devotion and faith bring auspiciousness to everyone. I pray to Lord Gajanana that He blesses all His devotees with happiness, peace, and excellent health. Ganpati Bappa Morya!," the Prime Minister wrote.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu wished Indians living across the world on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sharing a post on 'X', President Murmu termed Lord Ganesh as a deity of "wisdom and discernment".

"Heartiest Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to all Indians residing in the country and abroad! This great festival is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm as the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ganesh, the deity of wisdom and discernment," President Murmu wrote on 'X'.

देश-विदेश में रह रहे सभी भारतीयों को गणेश चतुर्थी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

यह महापर्व बुद्धि और विवेक के देवता भगवान श्री गणेश के जन्मोत्सव के रूप में हर्षोल्लास से मनाया जाता है। विघ्नहर्ता भगवान श्री गणेश से मैं प्रार्थना करती हूं कि वे व्यक्ति-निर्माण तथा राष्ट्र-निर्माण के… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 27, 2025

The President further urged the adoption of an environmentally friendly festival and also emphasised the importance of building a strong India.

"I pray to the obstacle-remover Lord Shri Ganesh that he continues to remove all obstacles from the path of individual-building and nation-building, and with his blessings, all countrymen, while adopting an environment-friendly lifestyle, remain dedicated to the construction of a strong India. Ganpati Bappa Morya!," President Murmu said.

Vinayak Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate his wisdom and intelligence with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival. Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)