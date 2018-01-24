'Padmaavat' Protests: Haryana Roadways Bus Torched In Gurgaon Activists allegedly owing allegiance to Karni Sena were protesting against the release of the movie.

A group of activists torched the Haryana Roadways bus near village Bhondsi on the Sohna road Chandigarh: A Haryana Roadways bus was set on fire on Wednesday near Bhondsi village in Gurgaon allegedly by activists of Karni Sena, who were protesting against the release of 'Padmaavat'.



This latest incident of hooliganism occurred despite Haryana Police claims that nobody would be allowed to disrupt peace in the state in the wake of the controversial movie's release tomorrow.



A group of activists torched the Haryana Roadways bus near village Bhondsi on the Sohna road, police said.



"A bus was burnt in the incident," said a police official in Gurgaon adding that there was no loss of life in the incident.



Activists allegedly owing allegiance to Karni Sena were protesting against the release of the movie, an official said.



Significantly, few days back, Haryana Director General of Police B S Sandhu had cautioned trouble makers asserting that nobody would be allowed to disrupt peace in the state.



The police had also said that it would provide adequate security to the cinema halls that screen the movie on January 25.



A number of fringe groups had threatened multiplex, theatre and cinema hall owners against the screening of the movie alleging that it portrayed the character of 'Rani Padmavati' in "poor light".



Earlier, a group of unidentified people had vandalized a shopping mall in Kurukshetra in January 21. Carrying sharp edged weapons and sticks, they broke the glasses panes of shops in the mall.



