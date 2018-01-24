Day Before "Padmaavat" Release, High Alert At Cinemas In 3 States In Gujarat, a mall was vandalized last night in Ahmedabad. Despite the state government promising security for the film's release tomorrow, policemen were outnumbered last evening by a mob that burnt vehicles and smashed shop windows at the mall.

In Gujarat, a mall was vandalized last night in Ahmedabad. Despite the state government promising security for the film's release tomorrow, policemen were outnumbered last evening by a mob that burnt vehicles and smashed shop windows at the mall.



Wrecked cars and scooters lay around the mall in piles this morning.



Many cinema owners in the mall have said they will not show the film, despite the Supreme Court ordering states to screen the movie and underscoring it yesterday.



In Gurgaon, the state administration has banned people armed with weapons and other objects "capable of causing injury" near movie theatres. Protests with slogans and placards have also been banned within a 200-metre radius till Sunday.



