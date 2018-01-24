Day Before "Padmaavat" Release, High Alert At Cinemas In 3 States

In Gujarat, a mall was vandalized last night in Ahmedabad. Despite the state government promising security for the film's release tomorrow, policemen were outnumbered last evening by a mob that burnt vehicles and smashed shop windows at the mall.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 24, 2018 11:50 IST
Day Before 'Padmaavat' Release, High Alert At Cinemas In 3 States

A day before Padmaavat's release, security has been increased outside theatres in Gujarat and Rajasthan

Ahmedabad:  A day before "Padmaavat's" release, security has been increased outside theatres in parts of Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan amid violent protests by groups like Karni Sena who have vowed to block the film in defiance of Supreme Court orders.

Wrecked cars and scooters lay around the mall in piles this morning.

Many cinema owners in the mall have said they will not show the film, despite the Supreme Court ordering states to screen the movie and underscoring it yesterday.

In Gurgaon, the state administration has banned people armed with weapons and other objects "capable of causing injury" near movie theatres. Protests with slogans and placards have also been banned within a 200-metre radius till Sunday.

