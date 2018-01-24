Protesters Block Roads, Damage Vehicles In Rajasthan To Protest 'Padmaavat'

Members of the Karni Sena damaged windows of two state roadways buses and blocked a road in Kalwar area in state capital Jaipur.
"One bus was on its way to New Delhi from Sikar and the second was coming from New Delhi. Windows of the buses were damaged but there was no report of any injury," said a policeman of Neema Ka Thana Police Station in Sikar district.
SP Jalore Vikas Kumar said nearly 50 people assembled in Bagoda for protests, prompting the authorities to seal a few areas in the town.
"People have been demonstrating against the film. But the situation is peaceful now," Mr Kumar said.
In Chittorgarh, a few women were prevented from entering Chittor Fort for holding a protest, Deputy SP Gajendara Singh said.
He said additional police force has been deployed in and around the fort to maintain law and order situation.
The film, slated to be released tomorrow, has been been facing protests by Karni Sena and other fringe groups over allegations that historical facts were distorted in the movie.
All the district SPs have been asked to remain alert and forces are on stand-by to maintain law and order situation in the state, said ADG (law and order) NRK Reddy.
"Janta curfew will be imposed on film halls. I may be arrested and bullets may be fired but this cannot stop us," he said.