Protests Held In Madhya Pradesh Against 'Padmaavat', NH 3 Blocked

Nearly 200 protesters blocked NH 3, which links Agra with Mumbai, and broke glass bottles on the road Indore: A day ahead of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmaavat', the protest against the controversial film spread to Madhya Pradesh as various fringe outfits staged demonstrations in Indore and other towns and blocked a national highway.



Nearly 200 protesters blocked National Highway 3, which links Agra with Mumbai, near Pigdambar crossing in Kishanganj area in Indore district and broke glass bottles on the road, police said.



Heated arguments ensued between the protesters, who included members of Karni Sena, and the police when the Rajput group members tried to stop vehicles as part of their protest.



Talking to PTI, Additional Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh denied reports of stone-pelting during the clashes. He said the police managed to bring the situation under control.



"The agitators broke glass bottles on the road. We have videographed the protest and are in the process of identifying the activists to take appropriate actions against them," he said.



Around 50 Karni Sena activists armed with sticks burnt an effigy of Mr Bhansali, the film's director, on Indore-Depalpur road, police said. A police officer said the road was cleared after the protesters were given a warning.



The film, which was earlier named "Padmavati" and was slated for a December 1 release, will now hit theatres nationwide tomorrow.



