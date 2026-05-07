Video: Bags Of Rs 500 Note Bundles Thrown From Mohali Flat During Raid

Punjab's political and business circles were jolted on Thursday after dramatic scenes unfolded during an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at a high-rise building in the Mohali-Kharar area, triggering allegations of a large money-laundering and hawala network linked to influential builder groups and politically connected individuals.

The ED operation, part of an ongoing probe into an alleged land fraud case, took an unexpected turn when officials reached Weston Tower in Kharar. According to eyewitnesses, a bag allegedly stuffed with cash was thrown from a ninth-floor flat moments after the raid began. Residents reported seeing bundles of Rs 500 notes "flying in the air", leading to panic outside the residential complex.

Sources said the bag was allegedly picked up by a driver believed to be associated with businessman Nitin Gohal, who then fled the scene in a vehicle before officials could intercept him. ED teams are now tracking the driver, the vehicle and the suspected movement of cash linked to the incident.

The chaos continued into the morning, when walkers reportedly noticed currency notes scattered across parts of the complex and alerted the authorities. ED officials later recovered the bags and continued search operations at the location for several hours.

Officials have remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the investigation. However, sources indicated that the raids are part of a wider crackdown spanning multiple locations in Punjab, with a focus on alleged financial irregularities involving real-estate transactions and suspected illicit money flows.

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Morning walkers reportedly found currency notes scattered around the complex and alerted authorities. ED officials later seized the bags and continued search operations for several hours. pic.twitter.com/2GrU6ZWwnf — NDTV (@ndtv) May 7, 2026

Officials said two bags allegedly containing cash were thrown from the building during the raid, in what appeared to be an attempt to dispose of the money before investigators could reach the flat.

12 Locations Searched in Mohali-Chandigarh Belt

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is understood to be conducting searches at nearly 12 locations across the Mohali-Chandigarh belt as part of an ongoing money-laundering investigation linked to real-estate projects and land transactions.

Sources said the probe involves multiple entities and individuals, including the Suntec City project, Ajay Sehgal, ABS Township Private Limited, Altus Builders and Dheer Constructions.

Investigators are examining suspected irregularities in the grant of Change of Land Use (CLU) approvals by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). The case also reportedly includes allegations of collecting hundreds of crores of rupees from investors and homebuyers.

Builders on ED Radar

Sources further said businessman Nitin Gohal is under the ED scanner for allegedly facilitating coordination between certain builder groups and politically influential figures.

His name has reportedly surfaced during the investigation in connection with individuals believed to have links to the Punjab government.

The ED has not yet issued an official statement detailing the case. However, sources indicated that investigators are probing a wider network involving suspected money laundering and financial irregularities in the real-estate sector.

Majithia Targets Punjab Government

Reacting to the developments, senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia launched a sharp attack on the Punjab government following the ED raids. He also shared videos purportedly showing bags being thrown from the building, footage that has since gone viral.