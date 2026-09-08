'World's Factory' Doesn't Need Workers Anymore? Inside China's Job Crisis

Just 14 days ago, a company in eastern China caught national (and eventually, worldwide) attention.

Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting, one of the country's biggest auto-parts makers, hired 440 fresh graduates this year. Weeks later, it fired 107 of them. No warning. Just an ultimatum: take a small payout, or get shipped to the factory floor.

Local regulators stepped in. The company admitted to "management failures and a lack of empathy". It suspended its own HR director. Then, days later, it posted a billion dollars in first-half revenue and approved a 56.6-million-yuan dividend anyway. The graduates got a severance check. Shareholders got paid.

The story went viral in China for a reason. It felt personal. It felt cruel.

But here's the uncomfortable truth: this is not a story about one company behaving badly. This is a story about an entire job market that is quietly falling apart.

China's Job Market: Numbers Tell A Tale

Zoom out from Xingyu and the numbers get worse, not better.

China just sent a record 12.7 million graduates into the workforce this year -- the largest class ever. Youth unemployment for 16-to-24-year-olds sat at 15.6 per cent in May, more than double the rate for people just a few years older. Millions of them are applying to hundreds of jobs and hearing nothing back.

It isn't only fresh graduates. It's the factory workers who built China's economy in the first place.

Blue-collar workers say a mix of forces is pushing them out: a top-down push to automate factories, jobs moving to countries with cheaper labour, and a real-estate crash that has reduced construction work. One economist studying China described a country whose growth is now deeply uneven -- flashy in tech and electric vehicles, but still rough and low-tech in the parts of the economy most workers actually live in.

The numbers tell the same story from a different angle. Between 2021 and 2025, more than 14 million workers left China's construction industry as the real-estate bubble burst. China's gig workforce is projected to hit 320 million this year, up from 280 million last year -- a sign that steady jobs are disappearing faster than they're being replaced.

The 'Graduate Glut'

Factory workers are losing jobs to automation. Graduates are chasing jobs that no longer exist.

China's universities spent a decade pumping out students, but the "supply of white-collar, especially graduate jobs, has not kept pace" with that growth. Now AI is squeezing entry-level roles too -- the exact jobs graduates used to lean on to get started.

Beijing sees the problem. It has culled thousands of "obsolete" university programs, mostly in the humanities, and pushed schools toward tech and AI-related degrees instead. Officials also launched a six-month national hiring campaign and floated plans to use AI itself to create 12 million urban jobs this year.

Whether that catches up to the scale of the problem is another matter. As one Economist Intelligence Unit researcher put it, the issue has been "persistent since 2020" and "not meaningfully improved" since.

China isn't running out of ambition. It's running out of ordinary jobs for ordinary people -- both the ones who never went to college and the ones who just graduated.

China's 'Factory Decline' Vs India's Manufacturing Growth

Not necessarily; and this is where the story gets more interesting than a single viral layoff.

Rishi Shah, Partner and Economic Advisory Lead at Grant Thornton Bharat, argues that the raw job-loss numbers need careful reading before anyone jumps to conclusions -- especially conclusions about India's opportunity.

"China's manufacturing employment did peak at 152 million in 2013 and has since dropped to 134 million, a loss of roughly 18 million jobs, or about 12 per cent of its peak factory workforce, according to OECD research. But the real question is what's driving that fall - a genuine loss of production capability, with jobs shifting to other countries, or a deliberate push toward higher productivity," Shah told NDTV.

"The evidence points firmly to the latter," he adds.

Shah's reasoning: "China's share of global manufactured exports has kept climbing even as factory jobs have fallen. That combination -- more output, fewer workers -- is the signature of automation, not decline. Geopolitics and supply-chain diversification have played a role too, he says, but a secondary one, not the main driver."

Meanwhile, India has made real, if early, progress capturing some of that shifting activity. Shah points to the government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, which had generated 1.45 million jobs and Rs 2.4 trillion (roughly $29 billion) in investment by FY26, according to Ministry of Commerce data.

But he's careful not to oversell it. Capturing a lasting share of global manufacturing, he argues, means India has to move well past simple assembly work -- into components, research, and advanced manufacturing. The groundwork is being laid, he says, but India still has serious work to do on quality, innovation, and supply-chain depth before it can claim a permanent seat at the table.

China Losing Factory Jobs

China spent 40 years pulling workers out of poverty and turning them into the engine of the world's factory floor. That engine is still running. It's just running with fewer people.

The Xingyu graduates who got fired weeks into their jobs are not an isolated horror story. They're a symptom. So is the ex-Foxconn worker delivering takeout for less than a dollar an order. So is the construction worker who now pays more into his own social security than his old employer ever did.

China's leaders know this. They've promised better protections for gig workers and launched hiring campaigns for graduates. But as one analyst bluntly put it, when you look at the actual budget numbers, "it's not happening" yet.