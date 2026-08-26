Weak Demand, China Competition: Behind Volkswagen's Plan To Cut 50,000 Jobs

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume walked into a hostile room on Tuesday. More than 10,000 workers had gathered at the carmaker's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany. Blume urged them to "pull together" as Volkswagen prepares for one of the toughest restructuring drives in its history.

Instead, some workers booed him. The reaction showed just how deep the anger has become at Volkswagen.

Earlier on Sunday, he had warned the company was in a "more than critical state". The automaker is under pressure to cut costs, compete with Chinese automakers and deal with weak demand in key markets. And now, thousands of jobs are at risk.

Volkswagen Layoffs: Why Are Workers Angry?

The immediate flashpoint is Volkswagen's restructuring plan. Management is considering cuts of up to 50,000 jobs, split roughly between Germany and other locations. Earlier reports had put the potential global job-cut figure as high as 100,000 over the coming years.

The larger figure has not been finalised. Blume has stressed that the numbers being discussed are scenarios rather than confirmed layoffs. The company says it wants to rely mainly on voluntary departures, early retirement and restrictions on new hiring.

But for workers, the uncertainty itself has become a problem. Several German plants are also facing an unclear future. Production at the Osnabrück site is due to end next year. The future of four other locations after 2030 is still uncertain.

'Pull together' Message Gets A Cold Response

Blume tried to strike a conciliatory tone in Wolfsburg. He told workers that Volkswagen needed to change if it wanted to remain competitive. He also said the company's costs were around 30 per cent higher than those of some rivals.

But the message did not land well. Workers held protest banners and booed the CEO. The scene was striking because Volkswagen has traditionally relied on a close relationship between management, employees and powerful labour representatives.

Volkswagen works council chief Daniela Cavallo said confidence in Blume and the management board had been damaged. But she stopped short of saying that the relationship could not be repaired.

"The German factories belong to the Volkswagen Group. They are an integral part," Cavallo told the gathering, according to Reuters.

Why Is Volkswagen Cutting Jobs?

The problem goes beyond one bad quarter. Volkswagen is being squeezed from several directions.

Chinese carmakers have become stronger competitors, particularly in electric vehicles. Volkswagen has also struggled with falling sales in China, one of its most important markets.

Then there are US tariffs and high production costs. The result is a difficult equation. Volkswagen needs to spend heavily on new technology while simultaneously cutting expenses. That is why the company is looking at a major overhaul of its German operations.

The potential restructuring could involve up to 100,000 jobs and four plant closures. If implemented at that scale, it would rank among the biggest restructurings in the history of the global auto industry.

In view of this, the resistance is becoming more organised. Volkswagen's labour representatives and the state of Lower Saxony, a major shareholder, have prepared alternative proposals for turning around the company. Those plans are expected to be discussed at the supervisory board meeting on September 4.

"The current communication strategy from leadership is creating a double-edged sword. While the market welcomes the acknowledgment that drastic structural cuts and plant updates are necessary, the lack of transparency is fueling labour unrest and severe execution risk. If management cannot present a clear, definitive roadmap soon, employee resistance and operational friction will erode the very cost-efficiencies this restructuring is trying to achieve," Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at BhilwariaFinserv, told NDTV.

The battle at Volkswagen matters well beyond Germany. The company is one of Europe's biggest industrial employers.