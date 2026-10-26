Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX

"Crypto markets remained steady despite rising energy prices and cautious global trading. Brent remained near a five-month high, while Japanese bond yields increased ahead of the Bank of Japan meeting. These conditions may keep inflation elevated, increase pressure on the rupee and restrict capital entering Bitcoin and altcoins. However, expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold rates this week provide some support for global liquidity.

Bitcoin traded near $79,567 in a short-term pullback, remaining below key moving averages despite neutral RSI. The $79,000- $79,500 range provides immediate support, followed by $77,500- $77,700.

A recovery above $80,700- $81,200 could improve momentum, while a loss of support would weaken the current structure. Futures traders may look for stronger volume and open interest, alongside balanced funding, before treating any recovery as broadly supported.

Ethereum held near $2,310 after testing the psychological $2,300 level. Immediate support remains at $2,280- $2,300, with a broader base around $2,150- $2,160. Resistance sits between $2,315 and $2,325, followed by $2,360. Sustained participation above these levels would strengthen the setup, although a resistance test alone would not confirm a breakout.

The cautious crypto session reflected wider market conditions. Shanghai declined 0.53%, Singapore lost 0.41% and KOSPI fell 0.34%, while the Dow and S&P 500 ended Friday lower. Gold dropped 1.30%, but oil gained 3.77%, renewing inflation concerns. Improving US futures offered some relief, indicating that investors had not moved entirely away from growth-oriented assets.

Institutional activity was mixed. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $137.9 million in daily net outflows, while Ethereum ETFs attracted $4.4 million. Bitcoin and Ethereum nevertheless remained above their immediate support regions, suggesting spot demand and derivatives positioning absorbed part of the institutional selling. Central-bank decisions, energy prices and participation around resistance levels may now shape the next phase of market momentum."