Gift Cards vs Vouchers vs Cash: Which Diwali Gift Offers Better Value?

A Rs 2,000 gift may look the same on paper, whether it comes as cash, a shopping voucher or a digital gift card. But the value an individual gets from it can vary significantly.

Cash offers the freedom to spend anywhere. A brand-specific voucher may offer discounts but could go unused if the individual does not shop at that store. A multi-brand gift card, meanwhile, allows the recipient to choose from several options, including groceries, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Ahead of Diwali, several companies present employees with such gift cards. According to Smiti Bhatt Deorah, Co-founder and COO of AdvantageClub.ai, the real value of gifting lies not in how much an employer spends but in what employees can actually get out of it.

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Two employees receiving gifts worth Rs 2,000 may have entirely different needs. One may want to buy groceries, while another may prefer a family outing. The amount remains the same, but the usefulness of the gift determines its actual value, Deorah told NDTV.

Cash Vs Gift Cards Vs Vouchers: Which Is Better?

Cash remains one of the most flexible gifting options. People can use it for everyday expenses, savings or unexpected financial needs without worrying about where it can be spent.

However, cash rewards from employers are generally treated as part of salary and may be taxable. This means the amount an employee ultimately receives could be lower than the stated reward, depending on the applicable tax treatment.

Deorah pointed out that cash can also feel less like a gift than a reward presented through a digital platform. An employee receiving 500 reward points redeemable against digital gifts may perceive the benefit differently from someone receiving Rs 500 through payroll, even when the monetary value is similar.

Brand-specific vouchers can offer another advantage. Companies may negotiate discounts or special deals when purchasing them in bulk. Therefore, employees could get more purchasing power than the face value alone suggests.

But there is a catch.

A voucher is useful only if the employee wants to shop at that particular brand. Expiry dates, spending restrictions and limited availability can reduce its usefulness. If an employee never redeems the voucher, the benefit may effectively be lost.

Deorah noted that companies should not judge the value of bulk-purchased vouchers only by the discounts they negotiate. Unused balances, commonly referred to as breakage in the gift card industry, can reduce the actual benefit employees receive. A lower purchase price does not necessarily translate into better value if a significant portion of the rewards remains unused.

Why Multi-Brand Gift Cards May Offer Better Value

Multi-brand gift cards and flexible reward wallets allow employees to choose from a wider range of products and services instead of being tied to one retailer.

For instance, an employee receiving a Rs 2,000 reward could spend Rs 1,000 on groceries and use the remaining amount for dining or shopping, depending on the options available on the platform.

This flexibility can make the reward more useful because employees can match it to their immediate needs and personal preferences.

According to Deorah, flexible gifting can also help reduce the problem of unused balances. Employees can choose rewards when they need them instead of being forced to use a particular brand's voucher.

However, the actual benefit depends on the participating brands, redemption conditions, expiry rules and the employee's willingness to use the platform. A multi-brand gift card is not automatically better if the available options do not match the recipient's needs.

Employee Gifts And Income Tax: What Has Changed?

Tax treatment is another factor employees should consider when comparing cash rewards with employer-provided gifts.

According to Deorah, the income tax rules introduced in April 2026 increased the annual threshold for qualifying gifts and vouchers from employers from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000.

Under this framework, qualifying non-cash gifts and vouchers within the applicable annual limit may be exempt from tax. The threshold applies to the aggregate value of qualifying gifts received during the year, rather than separately to each gift. Gifts exceeding the prescribed limit may attract tax, subject to the applicable rules.

Cash gifts do not qualify for this particular exemption and may be treated as salary income.

Employees should check the applicable tax provisions and their employer's payroll treatment before assuming that a reward is tax-free. The form in which a benefit is provided and the conditions attached to it can affect its tax treatment.