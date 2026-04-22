4 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2026
Stock Market Live News Today: Indian markets may open weak as Iran-US talks fail to progress.
Here Are The Live News Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
India Should Aim To Achieve 100% Ethanol Blending: Nitin Gadkari
Gadkari advocates for 100 per cent ethanol blending in India. He underlined the need for energy self-reliance amid global oil supply vulnerabilities.
Silent Salaries? Why Take-Home Stays Flat Despite CTC Rise After Appraisal
Even after a healthy appraisal and an uptick in CTC, the monthly take-home amount barely rises for many employees. Read full report here