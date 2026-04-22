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Stock Market Live News Today: Indian markets may open weak as Iran-US talks fail to progress.

Here Are The Live News Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-

Apr 22, 2026 07:35 (IST)
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India Should Aim To Achieve 100% Ethanol Blending: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari advocates for 100 per cent ethanol blending in India. He underlined the need for energy self-reliance amid global oil supply vulnerabilities.

Apr 22, 2026 07:20 (IST)
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Silent Salaries? Why Take-Home Stays Flat Despite CTC Rise After Appraisal

Even after a healthy appraisal and an uptick in CTC, the monthly take-home amount barely rises for many employees. Read full report here

Apr 22, 2026 07:19 (IST)
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Share Market Today: Check BSE Sensex Total Market Cap

At the close on Tuesday (April 21), the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,68,67,235.

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