Silent Salaries? Why Take-Home Stays Flat Despite CTC Rise After Appraisal

New labour rules, which came into effect on April 1, 2026, are reshaping how salaries are structured in India. Under the updated Code on Wages, basic pay must make up at least 50 per cent of an employee's total Cost to Company (CTC).

Anything beyond wage limits on allowances is added back into "wages" for statutory purposes. This reduces payroll flexibility and forces a higher statutory base for provident fund (PF) and gratuity calculations.

For many employees, this has an unexpected side effect. Even after a healthy appraisal and an uptick in CTC, the monthly take-home amount barely rises -- and in some cases can even shrink. This phenomenon is being described in corporate circles as "silent salaries" -- a salary increase that lives on paper but barely in hand.

The reason is simple. Employers restructure pay packages to meet the new wage definition. They boost basic pay, but de-emphasise flexible allowances. As basic pay rises, so do statutory deductions. PF contributions, gratuity provisions and other locked-in benefits consume a larger share of the gross package. This leaves less disposable cash flowing to employees each month (even with a bigger headline number).

This shift comes at a time when living costs remain elevated. Essentials such as rent, education and health care continue to outpace inflation. Thus, higher statutory contributions can feel like a pay cut when workers balance EMIs and monthly bills.

Pranav Koomar, Founder & CEO, PlusCash, says "silent salaries" show a widening gap between CTC and actual disposable income. Rising statutory costs and variable pay components take a bigger bite of compensation. He notes that inflation further erodes any perceived income gain.

In a similar vein, Nicky Sehwani, CBO, InstaMoney, points out that statutory deductions and fixed costs are tightening monthly cash flows. He sees a shift toward digital, short-tenure credit solutions as people seek liquidity within the pay cycle.

'Salary Structure More Important Than Salary Figure'

Piyush Bagaria, Co-Founder, SalarySe, calls attention to structural payroll issues. He says policy frameworks exist for tax efficiency and employee wellness, but most organisations lack the systems to operationalise them. The result: employees lose out simply because their payroll platforms are outdated.

Siddharth Maurya, MD, Vibhavangal Anukulkara, breaks down how a large chunk of CTC gets absorbed in PF, gratuity, and bonuses, with taxes claiming another share. A double-digit CTC bump, he says, can translate into a single-digit increase -- or no effective increase -- in take-home pay.

For employees, the lesson is to look past the headline CTC figure. With the new wage code in force, the composition of the salary matters far more to monthly liquidity than it did a year ago.