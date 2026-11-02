Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com

Gold and silver are recovering in Asian trading on November 2 as lower oil prices ease inflation concerns. Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to $3,899.39 an ounce. Silver gained 1.3 per cent to $49.76. Brent's 2 per cent decline to $111.15 a barrel offers some relief from the energy-price pressures that have complicated the interest-rate outlook.

The rebound follows Friday's 3.7 per cent fall in gold and a nearly 6 per cent decline in silver. Investors have also been selling bullion to cover losses in technology stocks. That pressure helps explain why gold fell sharply despite the uncertainty that would ordinarily support demand for it.

The recovery now depends partly on whether expectations of tighter monetary policy recede. US rate futures still imply a 72 per cent probability of a quarter-point Fed increase in December. Higher bond yields would increase the opportunity cost of holding precious metals.

The November 6 US employment report will provide the next important test. Reuters reports a consensus forecast of 65,000 additional jobs. Stronger wage growth could reinforce expectations of higher rates and put renewed pressure on bullion.

For investors, Friday's nearly 6 per cent silver decline is a useful guide to the volatility their positions must withstand. Keep fresh futures positions small ahead of November 6. At an illustrative 10 times leverage, a 1 per cent adverse price move consumes approximately 10 per cent of the initial margin before fees.