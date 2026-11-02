Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in the green on Monday. At the open, Sensex jumped 700 points while Nifty was up 185. In less than an hour, Sensex climbed 1,000 points while Nifty was over the 200 mark.
The rupee rose 7 paise to 94.89 against the US dollar, compared to Friday's close of 94.96 a dollar.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Stock Market Rally: Why Are Stock Markets Rising Today?
- Falling crude oil prices amid hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough in the Iran conflict.
- Reliance Industries' better-than-expected earnings lifted sentiment.
- Foreign investors also extended their recent buying streak.
- Axis AMC expects Indian equities to recover in the coming months, citing steady economic growth and improving corporate earnings.
Mutual Fund Market Update
Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner, BhilwariaFinserv
The mutual fund market is experiencing a strong positive rally today (November 2, 2026), driven by a sharp gap-up opening where the BSE Sensex surged over 800 points (1.08%) to cross 75,260 and the NSE Nifty 50 climbed nearly 217 points (0.94%) to trade near 23,270 in early market action. This broad-based equity recovery primed to lift Net Asset Values (NAVs) across equity-oriented schemes is heavily catalyzed by index heavyweight Reliance Industries jumping nearly 6% on strong earnings, alongside a 2.5% drop in international Brent crude to $110 per barrel which has boosted energy, infrastructure, and PSU bank fund components. As institutional fund managers capitalise on recent market corrections to accumulate high-conviction value picks, retail investors are also seeing fresh tactical entry points this week with new fund offerings (NFOs) opening up, including the Kotak FMP - 336 Fund and the Quant Silver ETF Fund of Fund.
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Stock Market LIVE: Investors' Wealth Increases Rs 3.6 Trillion
Stock Market Today: Market-cap of all BSE-listed companies increased Rs 3.6 trillion to Rs 478.90 trillion from rs 475.35 trillion at the close of Friday's trade.
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"Bitcoin enters November at a critical juncture, trading around $78,000 after a subdued October that saw weakening momentum and cautious investor sentiment. The absence of a significant premium in Bitcoin futures indicates that speculative appetite remains limited, with traders awaiting stronger signals before taking fresh positions. The immediate resistance stands near $78,450, and a sustained breakout could open the path towards $80,000-$82,000. However, failure to maintain support around $77,000 could lead to further consolidation towards $75,000.
November's trajectory will largely depend on institutional inflows, broader liquidity conditions and developments in US monetary policy. As Bitcoin completes 18 years since the release of its white paper, its growing institutional adoption reflects its evolution into an established global asset class. For investors, the focus should remain on tracking ETF flows, market liquidity and key technical levels rather than reacting to short-term price fluctuations. A sustained recovery in buying activity could set the tone for a stronger finish to 2026."
Gold & Silver Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Gold and silver are recovering in Asian trading on November 2 as lower oil prices ease inflation concerns. Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to $3,899.39 an ounce. Silver gained 1.3 per cent to $49.76. Brent's 2 per cent decline to $111.15 a barrel offers some relief from the energy-price pressures that have complicated the interest-rate outlook.
The rebound follows Friday's 3.7 per cent fall in gold and a nearly 6 per cent decline in silver. Investors have also been selling bullion to cover losses in technology stocks. That pressure helps explain why gold fell sharply despite the uncertainty that would ordinarily support demand for it.
The recovery now depends partly on whether expectations of tighter monetary policy recede. US rate futures still imply a 72 per cent probability of a quarter-point Fed increase in December. Higher bond yields would increase the opportunity cost of holding precious metals.
The November 6 US employment report will provide the next important test. Reuters reports a consensus forecast of 65,000 additional jobs. Stronger wage growth could reinforce expectations of higher rates and put renewed pressure on bullion.
For investors, Friday's nearly 6 per cent silver decline is a useful guide to the volatility their positions must withstand. Keep fresh futures positions small ahead of November 6. At an illustrative 10 times leverage, a 1 per cent adverse price move consumes approximately 10 per cent of the initial margin before fees.
Crypto Update: Expert Views
Daily Quote by CoinSwitch
BTC remained relatively stable trading around the $78K level as market participants assessed developments surrounding Binance's reported security breach and its potential implications for broader market sentiment. Meanwhile, broader macroeconomic uncertainty and cautious risk appetite continued to influence investor positioning. Going forward, BTC's near-term trajectory will likely depend on institutional demand, broader market sentiment and developments in the global macroeconomic environment said CoinSwitch Markets Desk
Daily quote Update by Mudrex
Bitcoin is trading around $77,700 after briefly falling to $76,400 on Friday, its lowest level since mid-September, as the $6.3 billion Binance hack triggered fresh uncertainty across crypto markets. The incident led to nearly $1.57 billion in futures liquidations, although Binance says 95% of affected assets have been covered. Institutional sentiment has also weakened, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs recording $643 million in outflows on Friday, ending a four-day inflow streak and taking weekly net outflows to around $202 million. Adding to the pressure, Next Technology has authorised the sale or pledge of its 5,833 BTC holdings. With US midterms ahead and December rate-hike odds near 75%. Bitcoin needs to move above $78,800 to regain upward momentum, while $75,800 remains an important level to hold against further downside said Prateek Gupta, Head of business, Mudrex
Commodities Update by Mudrex
Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex
Gold fell 3.7% to around $3,877/oz on Friday, its lowest in a year, as inflation concerns and a tech-led selloff weighed on precious metals. The metal ended October down 6.7%, with markets assigning a 75% probability to a December Fed rate hike. Silver also slipped below $50/oz for the first time in a year, closing the month down over 18%. In contrast, WTI crude gained 2.1% to $104.12/barrel after a tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, taking its monthly rise to 15.2%. OPEC kept December output targets unchanged, while the rupee strengthened 33 paise to ₹94.93/$ on a softer dollar and lower US Treasury yields.
Crypto Update By Purvang Mashru
Purvang Mashru, Lead Analyst, BitDelta India
Bitcoin rose 1.10% to about $78,387, while Ethereum gained 1.25% to $2,290. Seven of the top 10 cryptos advanced, with an average gain of 0.50%. Gains extended beyond the two largest assets, although performance remained uneven.
Binance reported that it began restoring withdrawals in phases and approximately 95% of the affected amount had been replenished. This reopening restores access for some customers, while remaining asset purchases and network checks keep the recovery process ongoing.
BNB gained 1.64% and TRON rose 1.36%, while XRP added 0.44%. Solana slipped 0.44% to $95.08, despite recovering from its daily low of $93.08. The divergence shows that broader gains have not extended uniformly across the market.
Bitcoin traded between $77,504 and $78,514 and finished near the upper end of that range. Ether also held close to its daily high of $2,295. Both retained much of their intraday strength, while Solana's recovery from its low still left it lower over the day.
On the macro calendar, the October US employment report is due on 6 November at 7:00 PM IST. Hiring and unemployment figures will provide fresh information for assessing monetary policy.
Bitcoin's support reference is near $77,504, with resistance around $78,514. These describe recent price action without long or short view
Crypto Market review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin's rebound towards $78,500 reflects some relief as Binance reports stabilising withdrawals after the $6.3 billion theft. The 1.11 per cent daily gain still leaves Bitcoin 1.34 per cent lower over seven days.
Friday's $643.2 million outflow from US spot Bitcoin ETFs more than erased the $440.8 million received over the preceding four sessions. The next US sessions will show whether ETF buyers return after the October 30 sell-off.
The interest-rate outlook could make that return harder. Although the Fed held rates at 3.75-4 per cent on October 28, two members preferred an increase. Strong wage growth in the November 6 US employment report could strengthen their case for tighter policy. Higher bond yields ahead of the December 8-9 Fed meeting would make interest-bearing assets more competitive with Bitcoin.
In the alt arena, Ethereum rose 1.22% to $2,293.42. BNB ( 1.53%), XRP ( 0.33%), and TRON ( 1.21%) also gained over 24 hours. Solana lagged with a 0.72% decline to $95.02.
Our advice: For investors, $77,500 is the immediate support level to watch. Keep fresh purchases small ahead of November 6. Avoid leveraged bets on the 1.11 per cent rebound.
Daily Market Commentary - Delta Exchange
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Crypto markets are stabilising after last week's sell-off, with Bitcoin recovering toward $78,500 and Ethereum approaching $2,300 as selling pressure eases.
Institutional flows remain a headwind, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs recording about $202 million in net outflows last week, while Ether ETFs saw around $431 million leave.
The near-term outlook will depend on ETF demand, US economic data and the direction of Treasury yields, which could continue to influence liquidity and risk appetite.
Technically, Bitcoin needs to reclaim $79,200, followed by the $80,300-$80,900 resistance zone, to strengthen the recovery. A failure to sustain the rebound could bring the $76,500-$77,000 region back into focus.
Ethereum is showing better short-term momentum, but needs to clear $2,330 to extend the recovery.
Until these resistance levels are reclaimed, the current move remains a relief recovery, with macro data and institutional flows likely to determine the next directional move.
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Stock Market News: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst - Derivatives & Technical Research, Axis Direct
Plunging Monday oil prices are helping Indian equities decouple from a brutal global tech rout. GIFT Nifty futures signal around 160-point gap-up to 23,250 as crude dropped 2% on Iran-Qatar ceasefire talks, easing Friday's geopolitical energy squeeze.
On Friday, the Nifty 50 Index rose 0.5% (116 pts) to 23,053. A 2.3% surge in IT services and pharma strength masked broader market capital flight to large-cap safety.
Globally, Wall Street plunged on AI capex fears ahead of US midterms and jobs data. Intel Corp. and Reddit sank 29% on weak guidance, while Amazon fuelled AI spending doubts. The Nasdaq crashed 2.9%-its worst drop since June-alongside the S&P 500 -1.8% and Dow -1.1%. Gold hit a one-year low below 3900 level, and silver fell into oversold territory. Asia is mixed today (Kospi 0.7%, Nikkei -0.2%).
Technically, the NIFTY bias is cautiously positive. Clearing 23,300 resistance targets 23,500. The 23,000 mark is a crucial pivot, with the undertone constructive above 22,800 support (a break exposes 22,500).
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Bitcoin traded near $78,482, while Ether hovered around $2,292, as cryptocurrencies staged a modest recovery following last week's sell-off. Both remained lower over seven days, with Bitcoin down 1.39% and Ether declining 0.75%. Total cryptocurrency market capitalisation stood near $2.63 trillion.
The broader backdrop remained cautious ahead of Tuesday's US midterm elections, October US jobs data and several central bank decisions. The US market showed the Nasdaq down 2.86%, the S&P 500 declining 1.82% and the Dow falling 1.09%. The VIX rose 12.91% to 19.42, signalling increased demand for protection against market swings.
Asian equities showed greater resilience. The Nikkei gained 0.12%, while the Shanghai Composite and Sensex each advanced 0.42%. South Korea's KOSPI rose 1.21%.
Derivative exposure remained substantial. CoinMarketCap's dashboard showed approximately $291.31 billion in perpetual open interest and $1.18 billion in dated futures open interest. Crypto's recovery remains tentative, with election developments, economic data and confidence in exchange security likely to shape near-term sentiment.
Retail investors should prioritise capital preservation ahead of the US elections, avoid chasing the rebound and stagger any planned spot purchases within an affordable risk budget. For experienced futures traders, considering BTC longs only after a sustained move above $80,000 and a successful retest would be viable; a break below $77,000 followed by a failed recovery could favour shorts. For ETH, sustained trading above $2,300 followed by a successful retest could support a long setup, while a break below $2,200 and a failed recovery could favour short positions."
InvestorAi - Daily Intelligence
The Thesis
Wall Street's AI-capex unwind erased roughly a trillion dollars in tech value into Friday's close, while Brent settled near a six-month high above $117 on Hormuz tension. InvestorAi's conviction has concentrated entirely in domestic hospitals and specialty pharma, a cluster with no read-through to Nasdaq valuations or crude-linked input costs.
Where We're Concentrated
All three conviction names - Cohance Lifesciences, Global Health and Max Healthcare - sit in hospitals and specialty pharma, domestic-demand businesses picked over anything export- or oil-import-sensitive. The broader Nifty 500 still slipped on midcap and smallcap weakness even as the headline index closed higher, so the thesis leans on discretionary health spending holding up; a crude-driven inflation surprise or a stall in that spending is what breaks it.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Cohance Lifesciences
A CDMO export-earnings base sidesteps the Nasdaq AI-capex repricing and crude-driven cost inflation hitting cyclicals.
Global Health
Hospital demand is domestic and discretionary-health led, a rare pocket untouched by the Wall Street tech unwind.
Max Healthcare Institute
Healthcare delivery revenue holds steady even as Brent near six-month highs squeezes import-heavy, crude-sensitive names.
One Thing to Watch
GIFT Nifty gap-up against a Nasdaq rout Nasdaq's AI-capex unwind wiped out roughly a trillion dollars in tech value Friday, yet GIFT Nifty points to a firm open; holding that gap through the session would validate rotating into domestic healthcare over richly-priced, import-driven cyclicals.
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