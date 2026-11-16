Stock Market Today: This Telecom Stock Is Betting On Broadband Boom. Should You Own It?

Share Market News: SAR Televenture has expanded its telecom infrastructure footprint and reported a sharp improvement in operating profitability. The company's EBITDA margin rose by 448 basis points in the first half of FY27, even as revenue growth remained relatively modest.

The small-cap telecom firm is also expanding its broadband and internet service provider (ISP) business through acquisitions. But with several growth initiatives underway, investors may want to look beyond headline numbers to understand what is driving the company's expansion.

SAR Televenture H1 FY27 Results: What The Numbers Show

Revenue increased by 3.79 per cent year-on-year, while EBITDA grew at a much faster pace. The improvement in EBITDA margin suggests better operating profitability.

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However, net profit declined 30 per cent to Rs 25.39 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rs 30.47 crore. The divergence between EBITDA and net profit is worth watching. While operating profitability improved, the company reported lower earnings after tax.

SAR Televenture's Expansion Plans

The company is betting on acquisitions and network expansion to strengthen its presence in the telecom and broadband markets. Its key business developments include:

Tikona Communications acquisition: SAR Televenture has completed the acquisition of Tikona Communications Limited, expanding its ISP business.

SAR Televenture has completed the acquisition of Tikona Communications Limited, expanding its ISP business. Proposed Tikona Infinet acquisition: Tikona Communications has signed a share purchase agreement for the proposed acquisition of Tikona Infinet Limited.

Tikona Communications has signed a share purchase agreement for the proposed acquisition of Tikona Infinet Limited. Tower network expansion: Its telecom infrastructure network has crossed 1,800 towers.

Its telecom infrastructure network has crossed 1,800 towers. Broadband reach: The company's broadband infrastructure now covers 3.3 lakh home passes.

The company's broadband infrastructure now covers 3.3 lakh home passes. Group consolidation: SAR Televenture is also proposing to consolidate Fusionnet Web Services Limited under Tikona Communications.

The company plans to focus on integrating its ISP operations, improving infrastructure utilisation and expanding its customer base. Managing Director Pankaj Nagpal said the acquisitions would provide an established platform to expand its broadband and connectivity business. He added that the company's focus would remain on operational integration, infrastructure optimisation and leveraging synergies across subsidiaries.

Should You Own SAR Televenture Stock?

The company's improving EBITDA margin and expanding telecom infrastructure offer investors a growth story to track. However, the latest results also highlight some important considerations.

Revenue growth was below 4 per cent in H1 FY27, while profit after tax declined 30 per cent. Investors may want to monitor whether the company can translate its infrastructure expansion and acquisitions into sustained revenue and earnings growth.

The proposed acquisitions, integration costs and the ability to generate cash from its expanding network are among the factors investors may track.