Paying Premium Price For A 'Green Home'? Here's What You Really Save

A green-certified home sounds like an easy win.

Lower electricity bills. Less water consumption. Better insulation. Rainwater harvesting. And, of course, the satisfaction of living in a home that is supposedly better for the environment.

But there is one question that homebuyers are increasingly asking: How much am I actually saving?

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Builders are now marketing green homes as a premium product. In some projects, buyers may end up paying anywhere between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 15 lakh more for a green-certified apartment or house.

If you are paying lakhs more upfront, how much money will you actually save every month? And more importantly, how many years will it take to recover that extra money?

The Promise Of Lower Bills

Green homes can reduce electricity and water consumption. But buyers should look beyond the marketing claims.

Explaining the benefits of green homes, Amar Shah, Director and Co-founder, Golden Abodes, told NDTV, "Better glass on the windows, decent insulation in the walls, roofing that bounces heat away instead of soaking it in, put those together and a home just runs cooler on its own, usually by 2 to 4 degrees. That means the AC switches on less and works less hard when it does. Same logic applies to water. Dual-flush cisterns, low-flow taps, a sewage treatment plant recycling water back into flushing and gardens, all of it chips away at how much you're pulling from the tanker or the municipal line."

According to Rahul Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Avani Infratech, RASA Group, the actual savings depend heavily on how the project has been designed and executed.

"Green homes can indeed save on electricity and water bills. As per industry statistics gathered through certification systems such as IGBC and GRIHA, green homes can save up to 20 to 30 per cent on electricity use and 30 to 50 per cent on water," he told NDTV.

These savings can come from better insulation, energy-efficient lighting, improved fixtures and rainwater harvesting systems.

However, there is a big difference between what a building can save and what a homeowner will actually save.

Agarwal points out that the word "can" is important. "Can and will are very different terms, which buyers should realise," he says.

So, How Much Can A Family Really Save?

For a typical middle-sized family, the numbers may be far more modest than the projections often highlighted in advertisements.

Agarwal estimates that the average monthly savings on electricity and water bills could range between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000. That means a household could save between Rs 18,000 and Rs 36,000 in a year.

The savings are certainly useful. Over time, they can add up. But they also need to be compared with the premium paid while buying the property. This is where the economics of a green home becomes more complicated.

The Rs 5 Lakh Question

Let's assume a buyer pays an additional Rs 5 lakh for a green-certified home. If the household saves around Rs 1,500 a month, it would save Rs 18,000 in a year. At that rate, recovering the additional Rs 5 lakh would take almost 28 years.

Even with monthly savings of Rs 3,000, the annual savings would be Rs 36,000. The buyer would still need nearly 14 years to recover the premium. The calculation becomes even more interesting when the premium rises.

What If You Pay Rs 15 Lakh Extra?

Now consider a buyer paying an additional Rs 15 lakh for a green-certified property. At monthly savings of Rs 1,500, the annual savings would be Rs 18,000. Recovering the premium through utility savings alone could take more than 80 years.

Even at savings of Rs 3,000 a month, the recovery period would still be more than 40 years. This does not necessarily mean a green home is a bad purchase.

But it does mean that buyers should not assume that lower electricity and water bills alone will justify a steep premium. "On average, monthly savings on electricity and water bills for a middle-sized family will range from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000, not the exaggerated numbers presented by marketers," Agarwal says.

Is Water Saving Becoming A Marketing Tool?

Water conservation is another major selling point for green projects. Builders often highlight rainwater harvesting, low-flow fixtures and efficient plumbing systems.

These features can certainly reduce water consumption. However, Agarwal believes that some claims around water savings need to be viewed more carefully.

"Green homes can indeed save on electricity and water bills; the latter, however, is more of an advertising gimmick than reality," he says. The actual financial benefit from lower water consumption may vary significantly depending on where the project is located, the local water tariff and whether households rely on private tankers.

In some cities, water savings may translate into meaningful monthly savings. In others, the impact on household expenses may be limited.

Certification Is Not the Whole Story

A green certification can be useful. But buyers should not treat it as a guarantee of lower bills. The real question is whether the project has genuine efficiency features.

Is the building properly insulated?

Are the windows designed to reduce heat?

How efficient are the lighting and cooling systems?

Are the water-saving systems actually functional?

And most importantly, what has the developer assumed while calculating projected savings?

Agarwal says the value of a green home depends on execution, not just on a plaque displayed in the lobby. "A green home built with genuine efficiency measures, and priced with a reasonable premium, can be a sound long-term decision," he says. But there is another side to the market.

"A green home that's marked up simply because 'green' sells, without matching savings to justify it, isn't," he adds.

Should You Pay the Premium?

For buyers, the answer may not be as simple as comparing monthly electricity bills. A well-designed green home may offer benefits beyond direct savings. Better insulation can improve indoor comfort. Energy-efficient buildings may become more attractive as electricity costs rise. Some green features can also improve the long-term quality and resilience of a property.

But the financial calculation still matters. If a developer is asking for an additional Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh or Rs 15 lakh because the property is green-certified, buyers should ask for numbers.

What is the expected monthly electricity consumption?

How much water is expected to be saved?

What assumptions have been used?

Are these projections based on similar occupied projects?

And how much of the premium can realistically be recovered through lower utility bills?

The green label, Agarwal says, should not end the conversation. It should begin one. "The label should be a starting point for questions, not the end of them," he says. For homebuyers, that may be the most important lesson. A green home can be a smart long-term investment. But only when the premium is reasonable and the promised efficiency exists beyond the brochure.