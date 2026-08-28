Inside India's First Quantum-AI University: Amaravati's Rs 730-Crore Bet

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a Rs 730.7 crore dedicated Quantum and Artificial Intelligence university campus in Amaravati. The project will be developed by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The campus will spread across 8.5 acres. The investment is planned over five years and is proposed to be fully funded through grants from the Centre.

The bigger ambition, however, goes beyond building another university. The campus is being designed as a hub where education, research, semiconductor technology, start-ups and advanced technology skills come together.

From Classrooms To Quantum Labs

Students will not be limited to conventional computer science courses. The proposed programmes will cover quantum computing, quantum communication and security, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, semiconductor fabrication, chip design, VLSI, semiconductor assembly and testing, embedded systems and high-performance computing.

There will be undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, diploma and executive programmes. The first programmes are expected to begin in September 2026. But students will not initially study at the permanent Amaravati campus. The courses and advanced skill-development programmes will start from a temporary facility at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur while the main campus is being built.

One of the most important parts of the project will be its Quantum Research, Innovation and Incubation Block.

The facility will cover roughly 1.2-1.25 lakh square feet. It is expected to house infrastructure for quantum computing and communication, quantum photonics, quantum security, cryogenic systems and high-performance computing.

It will also have cleanroom and nano-fabrication facilities, semiconductor technology infrastructure, chip-design facilities, data centres and space for start-ups. The idea is to shorten the distance between a research paper and a commercial product.

Students and researchers will be able to work with companies and start-ups. The campus will also support technology transfer, intellectual property creation and incubation.

8,250 Learners In Five Years

The government expects the project to train around 8,250 learners during its first five years. Of these, about 1,650 will come through formal degree programmes. Another 6,600 will receive skilling and certification programmes.

By the fifth year, annual intake is expected to touch around 3,913 learners. The permanent campus will also include smart classrooms, laboratories, hostels and a 500-bed residential facility. It is planned as a relatively energy-efficient campus too, with solar power generation, solar water heating, EV charging and scientific waste-management systems.

Speaking on the project, Shrish Anand Lal, Executive Director and CBO MiFiX.ai (New Street Tech), told NDTV, "A dedicated Quantum and AI campus is a serious commitment to India's research base, and that matters. The harder problem sits downstream. India does not have an AI talent shortage in the abstract. It has a shortage of people who can deploy AI inside real enterprise constraints: legacy systems, regulatory scrutiny, audit requirements. Research capability and deployment capability are different skills, and enterprises need both."

Why Amaravati?

The university is part of Andhra Pradesh's larger attempt to build a technology ecosystem around Amaravati. The state has already been pushing its Quantum Valley ambitions. The Centre and Andhra Pradesh had signed an MoU in February 2026 for the dedicated Quantum and AI campus.

At the time, NIELIT Director General MM Tripathi described the project as a potential national centre of excellence for research, education and innovation in quantum technologies and AI.

The latest approval takes that idea a step further. NIELIT plans to work with institutions including IIT Tirupati, IIIT Sri City, Andhra University and JNTU institutions on academic programmes, research and technology development.

The project also fits into three major national technology pushes -- the National Quantum Mission, IndiaAI Mission and India Semiconductor Mission.