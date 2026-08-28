'Developers Sitting Idle': Techie Claims AI Broke Productivity Pipeline

A techie working in the healthcare domain has claimed that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) had made developers in the company nearly redundant. In a now-viral post titled, "All devs in my team ran out of work," the techie said AI had broken the productivity pipeline, with Quality Assurance (QA) personnel unable to match the pace of churning new code and product by the engineers.

The techie detailed that this was the first time something like this had happened in their career, which made it all the more scary.

"First time in my career I have seen all developers sitting idle, the reason being that we are overpowered by Claude," the techie highlighted.

"Quality Assurance does not have enough capacity to match our pace, hence we are being made to sit idle. Sh*t is scary," they added.

The techie pointed out that there was some form of automation in QA, but since it was a healthcare field, manual testing was non-negotiable.

"There is enough work, but the whole product, Dev, QA pipeline is broken now. Long live the AI revolution. The only solution is to hire more testers by laying some developers off," they added.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'That's Not A Good Thing'

As the post gained traction, responses were mixed, with a section of users highlighting that the company had not allocated work properly while others stated that AI had made coding redundant.

"That's not a good thing, my man. It's a sign that the work you do isn't challenging enough. Get out of simple crud, do more low-level stuff," said one user while another added: "AI is not the real issue here. Low-skilled people who cannot plan a pipeline for 50 engineers are pathetic. Imagine how broken they would be if they are in charge of massive supply chain projects."

A third commented: "I don't remember when I last wrote code. All I do is design, ask AI to write the code and then Im the tester for that before giving the code to QA."

A fourth said: "That was broken in my organisation even before the AI revolution, as there was 1 QA in a team with 3-4 developers so as soon as devs delivered the work to the QAs they were idle."