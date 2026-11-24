For buyers looking beyond established property markets in Delhi-NCR, emerging locations such as Rohtak are beginning to draw attention. One of the developments in the region is Forteasia Industrial Township, a 138-plus-acre project in Kalanaur, Haryana, which combines industrial, residential and commercial spaces.

The project is RERA-approved and is located along the Rohtak-Bhiwani Highway. Its proximity to regional road networks, including the KMP Expressway and Delhi-Hisar Highway, is among the factors that could influence interest from prospective property buyers and businesses.

Unlike conventional industrial projects, the township is planned around multiple uses. It brings industrial and commercial spaces together with residential development. This could appeal to buyers who prefer living in a location that also has business and employment-related activity.

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Amenities are another aspect of the project. The proposed facilities include a golf course, clubhouse, gymnasium, landscaped parks and a children's play area. The township also features wide internal roads and a gated layout.

However, for buyers, amenities are only one part of the decision. Connectivity, access to everyday services, the surrounding social infrastructure and the pace of development in the area are equally important considerations.

Commenting on the project, Shiv Garg, Director, Forteasia Group, said, "Forteasia Industrial Township reflects our vision of creating a well-planned destination that combines business opportunities with modern infrastructure and lifestyle amenities. With its strategic location in Rohtak and a 138+ acre RERA-approved ecosystem, we aim to contribute to the region's growth while offering opportunities for businesses, buyers and investors."

Rohtak's position within the wider Delhi-NCR growth belt could make developments outside established residential markets worth watching. For prospective buyers, the key question will be how the township's infrastructure, connectivity and residential facilities take shape as the area develops.