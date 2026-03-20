Karnataka Veterinarian Dies After Hippo Attack During Routine Check

A veterinarian died after being attacked by a hippopotamus at a zoo in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Friday.

27-year-old veterinarian Sameeksha Reddy, hailing from Bengaluru, was appointed on a contract basis at the Tavarekoppa Lion and Safari Zoo. After conducting a routine check-up on a Sun Conure bird at 10.30 pm on Thursday, she went to attend to a pregnant hippopotamus around 11.45 pm. While using a thermal camera to assess the animal, she was attacked.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she underwent surgery. On Friday morning, she died during treatment.

Calling it an unfortunate incident, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said the government stands with Reddy's family during this difficult time. "Every life is precious. May God give strength to the family to bear this loss," he said. He directed officials to provide compensation to the family as per norms.

He also instructed that veterinarians at all zoos in the state must strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while treating wild animals. Khandre further ordered an inquiry into the incident by a team comprising senior veterinarians and forest officials, and directed that a report be submitted within seven days.