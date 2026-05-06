Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

On Camera: Stray Dog Attacks, Drags Child For 30 Metres In Karnataka's Vijayapura

The child is now undergoing treatment at a hospital for injuries on his back and thighs.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
On Camera: Stray Dog Attacks, Drags Child For 30 Metres In Karnataka's Vijayapura
While two children were able to run to safety, three-year-old Viraj Santosh Biradar was attacked.
  • A three-year-old boy was attacked by a stray dog in Vijayapura, Karnataka
  • CCTV showed the dog carrying the child away before he was rescued
  • A man stopped his car and intervened to save the boy from the dog
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Vijayapura:

In a horrific incident on Karnataka's Vijayapura, a three-year-old by was attacked by a stray dog on Tuesday.

A CCTV footage showed three children running on the street, when two stray dogs approached them from around a car. While two of the children were able to run to safety, three-year-old Viraj Santosh Biradar was cornered by a dog, who held him and then carried him in his mouth, before disappearing from the frame.

Around the same time, a car approached and stopped when the driver saw the child getting attacked. A man stepped out of the car and ran to save the child, who was found around 30 metres (100 feet) away. Hearing the child's screams, other men and women too ran behind the dog, some with sticks in their hands.

The child is now undergoing treatment at a hospital for injuries on his back and thighs. The incident has caused panic in the area.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Karnataka, Karnataka Dog Attack, Dog Attacks Child
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now