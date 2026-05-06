On Camera: Stray Dog Attacks, Drags Child For 30 Metres In Karnataka's Vijayapura

In a horrific incident on Karnataka's Vijayapura, a three-year-old by was attacked by a stray dog on Tuesday.

A CCTV footage showed three children running on the street, when two stray dogs approached them from around a car. While two of the children were able to run to safety, three-year-old Viraj Santosh Biradar was cornered by a dog, who held him and then carried him in his mouth, before disappearing from the frame.

Around the same time, a car approached and stopped when the driver saw the child getting attacked. A man stepped out of the car and ran to save the child, who was found around 30 metres (100 feet) away. Hearing the child's screams, other men and women too ran behind the dog, some with sticks in their hands.

Toddler mauled, dragged by stray dog in shocking CCTV footage pic.twitter.com/5zVsYV12vk — NDTV (@ndtv) May 6, 2026

The child is now undergoing treatment at a hospital for injuries on his back and thighs. The incident has caused panic in the area.