Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

IPS Officer's Children Sexually Harassed During IPL Match In Bengaluru, FIR Registered

According to the complainant, the IPS officer's wife, two unknown persons abused her son (22) and inappropriately touched her daughter (26).

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IPS Officer's Children Sexually Harassed During IPL Match In Bengaluru, FIR Registered
The complainant claimed that the entire incident was recorded by her son on his phone. (Representational)
Bengaluru:

A case of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation was registered following a complaint alleging that a senior IPS officer's children were harassed during a recent IPL match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here, police said.

The incident occurred in the Diamond Box, a premium seating enclosure, at around 9.40 pm on May 3, they said.

According to the complainant, the IPS officer's wife, two unknown persons abused her son (22) and inappropriately touched her daughter (26).

She further alleged that the unknown couple shouted loudly, threatened and disturbed her children. They also abused her daughter and behaved "indecently" with her.

The complainant claimed that the entire incident was recorded by her son on his mobile phone.

Police said that one of the suspects involved in the incident was a senior Income Tax official.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under BNS sections 351(1) ( criminal intimidation), 352 ( intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace) 75(1) (sexual harassment), 79 (criminalizes acts intended to insult a woman's modesty), police said, adding further investigation.

The incident took place during a match between RCB and CSK.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bengaluru, Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sexual Assault
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now