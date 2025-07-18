40 Private Schools In Bengaluru Receive Bomb Threat, Cops Declare It Hoax

Over 40 private schools in Karnataka's Bengaluru received bomb threat messages via email on Friday morning, officials said.

Schools in several areas, including Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kengeri, in Bengaluru were threatened through an anonymous email message.

Following this, the police administration jumped into action and deployed teams outside the targeted schools.

Meanwhile, in the national capital Delhi too several schools received bomb threats today following which the Fire Department and Delhi Police personnel were deployed outside them.

The schools included Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, the Sovereign School in Rohini Sector 24, Modern International School in Dwarka Sector 19 and the Heritage School in Rohini Sector 23.

Richmond Global School Principal Moupali Mitra said that they had informed the Commissioner of Police only a few minutes after receiving the bomb threat email this morning. Each corner of the school was checked for explosives with the help of the bomb disposal squad and other teams, and it was found to be safe, she added.

"We are keeping an eye on every kind of message. We received the mail threat at 10:52 AM and mailed the Commissioner of Police at 10:58 AM. Immediately, the bomb squad and other teams arrived along with the Cyber department... We cross-checked every corner of the school, and it is absolutely safe... We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the children... Some anti-social people are spreading such rumours, and we all must stand against them... The school is functioning normally," Mitra told ANI.

More than 20 schools in Delhi have received bomb threats via email, officials said on Friday.

This comes days after nearly 10 schools and one college in the national capital received bomb threats via email over the last three days, prompting police action and temporary closures.

