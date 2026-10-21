Explosion In Under-Construction Bengaluru Building, Cops Suspect IED Used

Two workers were injured after an explosion in an under-construction building in Bengaluru on Tuesday, with the police suspecting it to be an improvised explosive device (IED) blast.

The blast teared through the fifth floor of the multi-storey residential building on Jarmia Road in the Pulakeshinagar area.

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Officers from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the Internal Security Division (ISD) and the bomb squad were rushed to the site for inspection.

The two workers, who have currently not been identified, sustained serious head and facial injuries in the explosion, and have been admitted to a hospital.

"We got to know (about the incident) only from the hospital," Bengaluru police commissioner Seemanth Kumar told reporters on Wednesday.

He said the building was partially occupied and partially under construction.

"We have formed multiple teams to find out what exactly happened," he said.

He said that the items found at the blast site have been collected and sent for analysis.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge also told reporters that they are investigating the incident.

"Whether it was a chemical reaction, whether there was an IED, or whatever it may be, we are investigating. Let the forensic report come," he told reporters.