Ultraviolette Shockwave Set For Q1 2027 Launch With New 100V Architecture

After months of delays and shifting timelines, Ultraviolette has finally put a launch window on the Shockwave. First showcased in early 2025 and originally expected to reach customers in 2026, the electric motorcycle is now slated to arrive in the first quarter of 2027. Ultraviolette has confirmed that the Shockwave will debut on its all-new 100V architecture, a significant step up from its showcased platform, promising stronger performance, improved thermal management and faster charging.

When Ultraviolette unveiled the Shockwave in early 2025, it marked the brand's entry into the dual-purpose motorcycle segment and hinted at a broader expansion beyond the F77. Announced alongside the Tesseract electric scooter, the road-legal motorcycle was introduced at an introductory price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 1,000 customers. Shockwave is built on a lightweight platform and positioned as a versatile electric machine for both urban and off-road use.

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The Shockwave's transition to Ultraviolette's new 100V architecture signals a broader technology shift within the company, following a similar move announced for the Tesseract scooter. The shift to a 100V architecture is expected to bring meaningful gains in performance, efficiency and charging capability, making the Shockwave a key showcase for Ultraviolette's next-generation technology.

As development progresses, the company has already begun setting up a dedicated production line for the motorcycle at its existing manufacturing facility, signalling a move closer to volume production. When it finally arrives, the Shockwave will be offered in both single-seat and dual-seat configurations, giving buyers the option to choose between a more focused off-road setup and a practical everyday package.

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While the Bengaluru-based EV maker has confirmed the platform upgrade, key details about the motorcycle remain under wraps. At the time of its unveiling, the Shockwave was positioned as a lightweight electric motorcycle aimed at blending performance with versatility. Weighing just 120 kg, it was claimed to deliver an IDC-certified range of 165 km on a single charge and was powered by an electric motor producing 14 hp. The numbers painted an interesting picture: a 0-60 kmph sprint in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 120 kmph. Whether those figures remain unchanged when the production-spec motorcycle finally arrives in 2027 remains to be seen, particularly now that Ultraviolette has confirmed a move to its new 100V architecture.

