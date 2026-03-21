Triumph 350 cc Motorcycles To Launch On April 8

Triumph Motorcycles India has confirmed plans to introduce a new lineup of 350 cc motorcycles on April 8, 2026. The announcement follows recent sightings of test mules, highlighting the strategic move to enter the sub-350 cc segment. This development aims to make Triumph's offerings more accessible in a competitive market dominated by established players.

The upcoming bikes will feature a downsized version of the current 398.15 cc single-cylinder engine used in models like the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. Engineers plan to reduce the bore while keeping the stroke unchanged, dropping displacement below 350 cc to qualify for the lower 18 per cent GST slab instead of 40 per cent. This change should deliver strong low- and mid-range torque suited for Indian riding conditions, with power estimates around 35-40 bhp.

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Buyers can look forward to variants including the Speed 350, Scrambler 350 X, and Speed T4 350, all manufactured at Bajaj's Chakan facility for both domestic sales and exports. A potential Thruxton 350 or Bonneville-inspired model may join the range, positioning Triumph directly against Royal Enfield's 350 cc staples like the Classic 350 and Hunter 350.

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Prices are expected to start from Rs 2.2 lakh for the base Speed 350, rising to Rs 2.45 lakh for scrambler variants, undercutting the current 400 cc models while offering features like LED lighting, digital consoles, and dual-channel ABS. The tax advantage will allow sharper pricing, helping Triumph capture more share in the premium 350 cc space. While the 400 cc lineup continues for exports, these new entrants could reshape segment dynamics.

Under the revised tax system, motorcycles exceeding 350 cc are subject to a high 40 percent GST rate, categorized alongside "luxury" items. By reducing the engine size to approximately 350 cc, Bajaj and Triumph can shift the new models into a lower 18 percent GST category, allowing them to price the bikes more competitively.