Bajaj Dominar 400 Vs Triumph Speed 400: Better 350 cc Motorcycle For Rs 2 lakh

Bajaj Auto India has launched the Dominar 400 in the Indian market with a new 350cc engine. Meanwhile, Bajaj-owned Triumph Motorcycles also introduced its 350cc lineup this month with the 350cc power mill. With this, the question arises: between the Dominar 400 and the Triumph Speed 400, which Bajaj offering suits you best at around Rs 2 lakh? While the Dominar 400 is a touring motorcycle and the Triumph Speed 400 is a retro roadster, here's which Bajaj motorcycle suits you best.

Dominar 400 Vs Triumph Speed 400: Engine And Performace

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is now powered by a 349cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 40.6hp and 33.2 Nm and comes mated with a six-speed gearbox. Meanwhile, the Triumph 400's 350cc powerhouse churns out a peak power and torque output of 37 hp and 32 Nm.

Dominar 400

Dominar 400 Vs Triumph Speed 400: Hardware And Ergonomics

Apart from the downsized engine, the Bajaj Dominar 400 has received no other changes and carries forward the overall design and hardware from its 400cc version. The motorcycle continues to use a beam-type perimeter frame, paired with 43 mm USD telescopic front forks offering 135 mm travel. At the rear, it gets a multi-step-adjustable mono-shock with Nitrox, offering 110 mm wheel stroke and 157 mm rear wheel travel. With a kerb weight of 193 kg, the Dominar 400 continues to retain its touring-focused stance and road presence, making it better suited for long-distance rides and highway cruising.

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On the other hand, the Triumph Speed 400 also remains unchanged in terms of its overall design and hardware package, apart from the revised engine setup. It is built around a hybrid spine/perimeter tubular steel frame with a bolt-on rear subframe. Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm upside-down big piston front forks with 130 mm wheel travel, while the rear gets a gas monoshock RSU with external reservoir and preload adjustment, offering 120 mm wheel travel. The motorcycle also offers a ground clearance of around 164 mm, which, along with its retro roadster stance, makes it more suitable for everyday city rides as well as occasional spirited runs.

Ergonomically, the Bajaj Dominar 400's heavier 193 kg touring-focused setup, perimeter frame, and longer-travel suspension make it better suited for stable highway rides. In comparison, the Triumph Speed 400's lighter roadster-oriented chassis, 164 mm ground clearance, and preload-adjustable monoshock should offer a more agile and upright everyday riding posture, for the city.

Dominar 400 Vs Triumph Speed 400: Price

The Bajaj Dominar 400 has been launched at a price tag of Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Triumph Speed 400 is tagged at a starting price of Rs 2.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

Dominar 400 Vs Triumph Speed 400: Which One Is Better For You?

If your priority is touring, highway stability, and better value closer to the Rs 2 lakh mark, the Bajaj Dominar 400 makes stronger sense with its lower Rs 2.03 lakh price tag and long-distance-friendly setup. However, if you want a premium retro roadster feel, lighter city-friendly ergonomics, and sharper everyday usability, the Triumph Speed 400, despite its Rs 2.31 lakh starting price, will be the more desirable choice for urban buyers.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 350 Launched At Rs 2.03 Lakh; Gets Massive Price Cut

For those exploring alternatives, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is worth considering. However, the 350cc update for the model is still awaited, though industry chatter suggests the update could arrive sooner than anticipated, looking at the pace at which Bajaj is updating its lineup for India.