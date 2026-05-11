Toyota Announces New Manufacturing Plant In Maharashtra; Production Starts H1 2029

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced plans to build a new vehicle manufacturing plant in the Bidkin Industrial Area, Maharashtra. The new plant is planned to start production in the first half of 2029 and is aimed at strengthening Toyota's business foundation in the Indian market. The new plant will be positioned to steadily deliver vehicles not only to customers in India but also to customers in surrounding regions.

The brand says that its business in India has progressed together with those who pioneered the Indian market, with Toyota receiving invaluable learning and support from those pioneers.

With the new plant, Toyota will continue strengthening its production structure to enable a flexible response to future demand growth and market changes in India and surrounding regions, and to deliver products in a timely manner that customers choose.

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Further, the brand has committed that with the continued support of many stakeholders and local communities, Toyota will continue to contribute to the development of India's automotive industry and society.

Toyota's New Maharashtra Plant: Overview

Toyota's upcoming automobile production facility will be located at the Bidkin Industrial Area in Maharashtra, India, with operations planned to begin in the first half of 2029. Designed for a production capacity of 100,000 vehicles per year, the plant is expected to employ approximately 2,800 people. Key manufacturing processes at the site will include stamping, welding, painting, and assembly, ensuring a comprehensive setup for large-scale output. The facility will focus on producing a new SUV model, with all estimates based on the scheduled start of production in 2029.

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According to reports,Toyota Kirloskar Motor is also preparing to broaden its portfolio with a fresh mix of SUVs and MPVs offered across multiple powertrains. What makes this expansion noteworthy is that most of the upcoming models will be developed in-house by Toyota, rather than relying on badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki products. The partnership with Maruti Suzuki has already yielded popular models such as the Glanza, Hyryder, Rumion, and Taisor. This strategic move comes as Toyota strengthens its footprint in India, one of its top four global markets, backed by an announced investment of over USD 3 billion in the country.