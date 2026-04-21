Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Prices Increased - Base Variant Steady At Rs 10.99 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has revised the prices of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, with changes taking effect right away. The mid-size SUV sees hikes of Rs 5,000 depending on the variant, while the base E 1.5 Petrol MT stays at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, the prices of the top-end variant have remained unchanged at Rs 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The entry-level E 1.5 Petrol MT, S 1.5 Petrol MT, S 1.5 Petrol AT, S 1.5 CNG MT, G 1.5 CNG MT, V Hybrid 1.5 e-CVT, and V Hybrid 1.5 e-CVT dual-tone variants keep their previous prices unchanged. All remaining variants across the lineup receive a flat Rs 5,000 increase. It is to be noted that the SUV is available in E, S, V, and G trims forming the different variants.

The Hyryder lineup holds its diverse engines steady, with no mechanical tweaks announced. Choices include a 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid, 1.5-litre petrol-CNG combo, strong 1.5-litre hybrid, and a mild-hybrid petrol with all-wheel drive. These setups pair with manual, automatic, or e-CVT transmissions to suit varied needs in the compact SUV space.

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The 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine generates 92 hp and 122 Nm of torque and is combined with an eCVT transmission. This engine is linked to an electric motor producing 79 hp and 141 Nm of torque, together yielding a total output of 114 hp. The robust hybrid system is equipped with a 177.6V lithium-ion battery, and Toyota claims that this strong hybrid powertrain offers a fuel efficiency of 27.97 kmpl.

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Additionally, the Hyryder will feature a mild-hybrid powertrain with a 1.5-litre K15C engine, which is also present in models such as the new Brezza, XL6, and the Ertiga. This engine produces 103 hp and 137 Nm of torque and is available with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The mild-hybrid engine with a 5-speed manual transmission also offers all-wheel drive as an option. While it is not the first midsize SUV to have AWD (the now-terminated Renault Duster previously offered AWD), it currently stands as the sole SUV in its class to provide this option.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder shares its powertrain with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris. It competes against models like Volkswagen Taigun, Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, and others.