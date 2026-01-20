Skoda Kodiaq RS India Launch Confirmed By June 2026- Details

Skoda India has confirmed that it will launch the Kodiaq RS performance SUV by June 2026, marking the first time an RS-badged SUV will be introduced in the country. The RS version builds on the standard Kodiaq with sportier styling, a more powerful engine, and performance-oriented upgrades, making it a significant addition to Skoda's portfolio in India.

Visually, the Kodiaq RS distinguishes itself with aggressive cosmetic changes. The front end features a redesigned bumper, a blacked-out grille replacing the chrome unit, and wider air intakes for a bolder stance. Along the sides, the SUV gets a blacked-out C-pillar, body-coloured lower door panels, and striking 20-inch alloy wheels finished with red brake calipers. Roof rails, mirror caps, and window frames also adopt a black finish, further enhancing the sporty appeal. At the rear, the RS retains the familiar Kodiaq silhouette but introduces a subtly reworked bumper to complete the performance look.

Inside, the cabin adopts an all-black theme accented with red highlights and contrast stitching. The seats are heavily bolstered, featuring integrated headrests with RS branding for added sportiness. A large 13-inch infotainment screen dominates the dashboard, complemented by a digital driver's display. Practical touches include rotary knobs for HVAC and volume controls, blending modern technology with tactile usability.

Under the hood, the Kodiaq RS borrows its powertrain from the Octavia RS. The 2.0-litre TSI engine has been tuned to deliver 265hp and 400Nm of torque, representing gains of 60hp and 80Nm over the standard Kodiaq. Paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system, the SUV promises strong performance. It can sprint from 0-100kph in just 6.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 231kph.

Performance upgrades extend to the braking system, which now features slotted discs and two-pot calipers on the front axle. Adaptive dampers are offered as standard globally, though Skoda has yet to confirm if the India-spec model will include this feature.

With its combination of sporty design, enhanced performance, and premium features, the Kodiaq RS is set to carve a niche in India's SUV market. Its arrival will not only expand Skoda's RS portfolio but also give enthusiasts a performance-oriented SUV option that blends practicality with excitement.