Skoda Octavia RS Second Batch Confirmed For India

Skoda India launched the Octavia RS in 2025 and began accepting pre-bookings for the model. Due to the model's strong history, the initial batch of 100 units sold out within minutes of bookings opening. Given its popularity, the Czech automaker has announced plans to introduce another batch of this performance-oriented model in the country. It comes with the unveiling of the Kushaq facelift and the announcement of plans to launch the Kodiaq RS.

The Skoda Octavia RS is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine, producing 261 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission, allowing the performance sedan to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.4 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. The vehicle features an advanced chassis configuration, progressive steering, and sports suspension, for better handling.

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Facelift Unveiled In India; Check Features, Specs, And More

Priced at Rs 49.99 lakh, the Skoda Octavia RS occupies a unique position in the Indian performance car market. Its closest competitor, the Volkswagen Golf GTI, which also uses the 2.0-litre TSI engine, is priced at Rs 50.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The Golf GTI was highly successful, with its initial batch of 150 units selling out even before the pricing was announced.

The Octavia RS stands out with its design, which includes 19-inch Elias anthracite alloy wheels, full LED Matrix headlights, LED tail lights with dynamic indicators, and glossy black styling accents. It is available in five vibrant colors: Mamba Green, Candy White, Race Blue, Magic Black, and Velvet Red.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Unveiled With 543 Km Range; Rivals Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Inside, the car features Suedia/Leather upholstery with red contrast stitching, as well as sporty front seats offering electric adjustment, memory, heating, and massage capabilities. The vehicle is equipped with a 32.77 cm (12.9-inch) infotainment display that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, three-zone climate control, and a virtual cockpit.

In terms of safety, the Octavia RS comes with 10 airbags and a comprehensive ADAS suite, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, and Intelligent Park Assist. Additional features include a 360-degree Area View camera, a Head-Up Display, and a premium Canton 675W audio system with 11 speakers and a subwoofer.