New Vespa Edizione Ottantesimo Celebrates 80th Anniversary In Style

Vespa has unveiled the Edizione Ottantesimo, a limited-edition scooter created to mark the brand's 80th anniversary. Based on the Vespa GTS 310, the special model was revealed in Rome during the "80 Years of an Icon" celebrations and will be produced in a strictly limited run of 1,946 units, commemorating the year Vespa first entered production.

Distinctive Design With Heritage Touches

The Vespa Edizione Ottantesimo stands out with a unique design inspired by the brand's iconic all-steel monocoque construction. Unlike Vespa's typically vibrant colour palette, this edition features a raw steel-inspired finish, symbolising the material that has defined the scooter since 1946.

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Contrasting green accents can be seen on the saddle, wheel rims and side graphics, referencing early Vespa models. The scooter also gets a removable body-coloured rear seat cowl, giving it a single-seat appearance. Additional details include heat-sealed stitching on the seat and redesigned wheel rims inspired by the original Vespa 98.

A numbered plaque under the seat highlights its limited production status, while the side panels feature a three-dimensional '80' graphic with design cues drawn from Vespa's hexagonal logo.

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Features And Equipment

The Edizione Ottantesimo comes equipped with a range of modern features. These include full LED lighting, a 5-inch TFT colour display and Vespa's MIA smartphone connectivity system. It also offers keyless ignition, courtesy lights, dual-channel ABS and ASR traction control as standard.

Buyers will also receive a matching helmet finished in the same grey and green theme, complete with anniversary branding.

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Engine And Performance

Mechanically, the scooter remains unchanged from the Vespa GTS 310. It is powered by a 310cc single-cylinder engine producing 25 hp, making it the most powerful production Vespa to date.

Exclusivity

To enhance its collector appeal, each unit will be delivered with a premium hardcover book curated by Assouline. The book features archival photographs and documents tracing Vespa's journey over the past eight decades.

Vespa will also offer optional accessories such as a 36-litre colour-matched top box, windshields, luggage racks, crash guards, and an anti-theft system.