2026 Vespa Primavera, Sprint S Unveiled With Modern Makeover Overseas

Piaggio Group has introduced the 2026 Vespa Primavera and Sprint S scooters for international markets, featuring updates to braking, electronics, and design. These small-frame models maintain their classic urban appeal while incorporating practical enhancements for everyday riders. The changes focus on safety and convenience without altering core powertrains.

Key Mechanical Improvements

A standout upgrade across 125 cc and 150 cc variants is the replacement of the rear drum brake with a 220 mm steel disc brake fitted with a twin-piston calliper. This pairs with the existing front disc and ABS to deliver more consistent stopping power in city conditions. All models over 50 cc now include keyless ignition, allowing riders to start the engine, unlock the seat, and activate a bike finder function via an electronic fob.

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Both scooters roll on new 12-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, which contribute to a sharper look and stable handling. Engine options remain unchanged: air-cooled 50 cc, 125 cc, and 150 cc units with fuel injection for petrol versions, alongside electric moped variants limited to 45 km/h with removable batteries. The Primavera Tech electric model offers higher performance for those seeking zero-emission options.

Vespa Primavera

Styling and Instrumentation Refinements

The Sprint S gains a sportier edge with a new five-slot front grille, evoking classic Vespa motifs. On the Primavera, designers refined the mudguard crest and added a slimmer "tie" element on the front shield for added elegance. Practical touches like a retractable bag hook under the handlebars return, suiting quick urban errands.

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Riders benefit from a redesigned cockpit with a full LCD instrument cluster, white-on-black for Primavera's traditional vibe, red accents for Sprint S sportiness. Select trims retain the 5-inch TFT display with Vespa MIA app integration for navigation and calls. New colour schemes expand choices, blending fresh hues with Vespa's signature flair.

These updates position the 2026 Primavera and Sprint S as refined choices for commuters valuing style and reliability. While not yet confirmed for India, where Vespa focuses on other lines, the models will hit overseas showrooms soon.