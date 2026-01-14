Mercedes-Benz To Launch 12 New Products In 2026

Mercedes-Benz India has begun 2026 with the introduction of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition, priced at Rs 4.10 crore. Alongside it, the company has rolled out the EQS SUV Celebration Edition, available from Rs 1.34 crore for the five-seater and Rs 1.48 crore for the seven-seater. These special editions mark the continued popularity of the Maybach GLS and EQS SUV in the Indian market.

In 2026, Mercedes-Benz plans 12 new cars for India, including new models and some with no predecessor, in addition to launching facelifts. Many of these products will comprise Top End Vehicles and new BEVs. This product extravaganza reiterates Mercedes-Benz's commitment to catering to an evolving customer set that desires the best products, technology, and experiences. Mercedes-Benz will debut the much-awaited CLA BEV, introducing MB.OS.

Confirming the launch of new products, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, "2026 will be an action-packed year with 12 new product introductions, expansion of our local production portfolio, the launch of the MB.Charge Public, expansion into new markets and investment in upgrading our entire network."

Adding further, he said- "The decision to start the local production of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS reiterates Mercedes-Benz's deep commitment to the Indian customers, offering the pinnacle of luxury SUV, 'Made in India'. India now features in Mercedes-Maybach's top 5 global markets, underlining our strong focus on top-end vehicles, making us the most desirable luxury automotive brand. Local production will further enhance the vehicle's appeal, reiterating our world-class manufacturing prowess and agility, catering to most demanding customer wishes for such exclusive top-end vehicles."

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the start of local production of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS at its manufacturing facility in Pune. This marks a significant milestone in the brand's manufacturing capabilities in India, making India the first market outside the USA to locally produce the ultra-luxury Mercedes-Maybach GLS.