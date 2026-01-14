Mercedes-Benz EQS Celebration Edition SUV Launched At Rs 1.34 Crore: Specs, Features And More

Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQS Celebration Edition in India, available at a starting price of Rs 1.34 crore (ex-showroom). It has two variants- the EQS SUV 450 and the EQS SUV 580. Also, the brand has claimed to enhance its presence with 15 new luxury touchpoints in 2026 in 3 new markets, and enhance 15 existing touchpoints according to new architecture standards. Mercedes-Benz Franchise Partners will continue to invest over Rs. 450 crore.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450 is positioned as a refined five-seater luxury EV, delivering a maximum power output of 265 kW and peak torque of 800 Nm. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds, with a certified driving range of 775 km. Like its sibling, it uses a 122 kWh battery pack, supports up to 200 kW DC fast charging, and can replenish from 10% to 80% in about 31 minutes. The SUV comes equipped with 4MATIC all-wheel drive and AIRMATIC suspension, ensuring comfort and stability.

By contrast, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 is the more powerful and versatile option, offering seating for seven passengers. It produces 400 kW of maximum power and 858 Nm of torque, enabling a quicker 0-100 km/h sprint in just 4.8 seconds. The driving range is slightly higher at 809 km, making it more suitable for long journeys. It shares the same 122 kWh battery capacity, 200 kW DC charging capability, and 31-minute fast-charge time as the 450. With its added third-row seating and stronger performance credentials, the EQS SUV 580 stands out as the flagship choice for buyers seeking both family practicality and top-tier electric performance.

The EQS SUV 450 has been elevated with the addition of the AMG Line, giving it a sportier and more luxurious character that was previously exclusive to the EQS SUV 580. This upgrade introduces refined styling cues and performance-inspired details, while also enhancing passenger comfort with active rear seat ventilation for optimal climate control. The SUV now makes a bold statement with AMG body styling, a distinctive A-wing front apron, chrome-accented rear apron, and 21-inch AMG light-alloy wheels finished in high-gloss black with a high-sheen surface.

Inside, second-row passengers benefit from ventilated outer seats as part of the Rear Seat Package, along with access to the MBUX rear tablet, which allows them to manage comfort features and multimedia functions with ease.

Also, the other variant, EQS SUV 580, claims to strengthen its appeal with the reintroduction of the much-desired 7-seat layout, giving families and larger groups added flexibility without sacrificing luxury or space. This configuration, which had previously sold out, makes the SUV even more versatile for those needing extra passenger capacity. To enhance comfort, the model now incorporates active rear seat ventilation, ensuring a consistently pleasant environment for occupants.

However, due to packaging requirements for the third row, features such as Energizing Air Control Plus and the spare wheel are not offered with this setup. The third row itself is fully functional, accommodating two passengers and designed to fold in or out as needed, with the EASY-ENTRY system making access simple. Meanwhile, second-row passengers benefit from ventilated outer seats and the convenience of the MBUX rear tablet, which allows them to manage comfort functions and multimedia seamlessly.