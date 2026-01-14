Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition Launched In India At Rs 4.10 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the Maybach GLS Celebration Edition at Rs 4.10 crore (ex-showroom). The ultra-luxurious SUV gets visual upgrades and changes in the cabin with this new version. Alongside, the automaker has announced that the Maybach GLS will now be manufactured in India. This will result in a significant price reduction of over Rs 40 lakh for the vehicle.

To begin with, the Maybach SUV comes with the signature two-tone finish offered by the automaker. The exterior design is further complemented by the presence of signature design elements like a vertical slat grille with a chrome finish. This is complemented by the presence of 23-inch Maybach five-hole forged wheels with ceramically high-sheen-polished finish, including a fully integrated wheel bolt cover.

Also Read: Mercedes-Maybach GLS To Be Made In India; Prices Reduced By Over Rs 40 Lakh

Step on the inside and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS welcomes you with a rear section consisting of two individual seats, a full-length center console, and an integrated MBUX rear tablet. The SUV also gets a MANUFAKTUR leather package that uses nappa leather for upholstery cushions, Executive seats, and roof liner; the MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Leather Package extends this to window frames and side instrument panels in matching colors.

Also Read: 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Variant-Wise Features Explained: Check List



The list of features for the luxurious SUV includes a Burmester high-end 3D surround sound system that provides 29 speakers, 1,610 watts, and customizable Dolby Atmos sound. It also gets seat climate control, multi-contour seats with massage, a 9.6-litre refrigerated unit in the armrest, bespoke flute holders for Maybach champagne flutes, and all-round monitoring with anti-theft alarm and emergency key deactivation. For better driving, the SUV offers E-ACTIVE body control, a fully active suspension for comfort, handling, and off-road capability.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine. The unit puts out 557 hp of power and 770 Nm of peak torque. The power is routed to the wheels using a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Using this power, the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds. Meanwhile, the top-speed is limited at 250 kmph.