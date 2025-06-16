Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Celebration Edition Launched In India

Mercedes-Benz has today launched the EQS 580 4MATIC 'Celebration Edition', offering an upgraded version of the EQS 580 4MATIC sedan in India at Rs 1.30 crore, ex-showroom. The 'Celebration Edition' celebrates the success of Mercedes-Benz's increased BEV penetration, driven by top-end BEVs. This limited-run flagship, restricted to just 50 units, boasts the Rear Seat Comfort Package with Multi Contour Rear Seats, offering energising massage functions and lumbar support.

On the updated avatar of the electric limo, the Executive Seats recline up to 38 degrees, complemented by the Chauffeur Package, which electronically tilts the front passenger seat for added legroom. Wrapped in premium Nappa leather with stylish designer belt buckles, the cabin exudes sophistication and indulgence.

In terms of technology and performance, the Celebration Edition is equipped with MBUX Augmented Reality navigation, projecting live images to enhance situational awareness. Backed by its aerodynamic excellence, the EQS delivers an impressive range of over 800 km on a single charge - the highest for any BEV currently available in India.

Alongside, Mercedes-Benz inaugurates 4 new luxury facilities in last fortnight in Jammu, New Delhi, Mumbai and now in Chennai, totaling 11 new touchpoints in 2025. Bespoke 'Atelier Experience' curated for top-end.

Mercedes-Benz inaugurated top-end luxury showrooms in the key metropolises of Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, featuring exclusive lounges and bespoke experience centres like 'Maybach Lounge', 'G-Class Lounge' and 'Atelier Experience' in Mumbai and Chennai.

Mercedes-Benz inaugurated 11 new luxury touchpoints in CY 2025, and 19 more luxury touchpoints to be inaugurated in the next 5 months. Customers on mini metros like Kanpur, Patna, Varanasi, Udaipur and Bhopal to soon experience the Mercedes-Benz bespoke luxury experience