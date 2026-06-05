Maruti Suzuki Scales Up Biogas Production Across Key Plants

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has expanded its biogas operations with two new projects aimed at reducing dependence on conventional fossil fuels across its manufacturing facilities. The announcement comes as the company continues to increase the role of renewable energy in its production network.

The first project is an upgrade at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar biogas plant, where capacity has been increased from 0.2 TPD to 0.7 TPD. The company expects the plant to produce around 3.6 lakh standard cubic metres of biogas annually, with an estimated reduction of 664 tonnes of CO2 every year.

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The plant uses food waste, Napier grass, and paddy straw as feedstock through anaerobic digestion. The biogas generated is used for paint shop heating and canteen operations. A byproduct of the process, Fermented Organic Manure, is used within the company's horticulture activities or supplied back into the agricultural ecosystem.

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The second project is a new 10 TPD biogas plant coming up at Maruti Suzuki's Kharkhoda facility. It is scheduled for commissioning within FY 2026-27 and is expected to play a larger role in the company's energy mix.

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Once fully operational, the Kharkhoda plant is projected to reduce CO2 emissions by 9,490 tonnes annually. It will also meet about 20 percent of the facility's total gas requirement, making it a more significant contributor to the plant's energy needs.

Together, the two biogas projects represent an investment of Rs 150 crore. They form part of Maruti Suzuki's wider green energy roadmap, under which the company plans to invest Rs 925 crore in green energy initiatives by FY 2030-31.

Maruti Suzuki is also expanding its solar energy capacity. The automaker currently has 79 MWp installed and aims to reach the equivalent of 319 MWp by the end of the target period.

The latest announcements follow similar work at the Hansalpur facility, where biogas has already replaced natural gas for around 10 percent of energy needs. Maruti Suzuki has said this transition helped maintain operations during periods of LNG supply disruption.