Maruti Suzuki Has Exported More Than 30 Lakh Cars From India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has achieved a significant milestone by exporting more than 30 lakh cars from India. The landmark 3 millionth car was part of a shipment of 1,053 vehicles that departed from Gujarat's Pipavav port on 24th November. The shipment included popular models such as the Celerio, Fronx, Jimny, Ciaz, Dzire, and S-Presso. Maruti Suzuki remains India's largest car exporter. The company began exporting vehicles in 1986, with its first major shipment of 500 cars dispatched to Hungary in 1987. It reached the 1 million export milestone in FY 2012-13, followed by the second million in FY 2020-21. Impressively, the latest million exports were achieved in just 3 years and 9 months.

During the April to October period of FY 2024-25, Maruti Suzuki exported a total of 181,444 vehicles, registering a growth of 17.4% compared to the same period last year. Currently, its vehicles are exported to nearly 100 countries, with key markets including Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said: "The 3 million cumulative exports milestone reflects India's automobile manufacturing excellence and is a shining example of Brand India on the global stage. We thank the Government of India for instituting encouraging policies and enabling trade agreements with certain markets, augmenting export growth. Aligned with the Government of India's flagship 'Make in India' initiative, Maruti Suzuki is committed to deep localization and scaling up exports. Today, 40% of passenger vehicles exported from India are from Maruti Suzuki, making us the number one vehicle exporter in the country. Our success in international markets is a result of the high acceptance of Maruti Suzuki's global-standard vehicles for quality, safety, design, and technology. We extend our gratitude to our global customers and esteemed distributors for their trust in us."

Maruti Suzuki plans to further diversify its portfolio and aims to export up to 7.5 lakh units annually by 2030-31.